Tucked away on a quiet side street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood lies a hidden culinary gem: Doya. Founded by the former co-founder and executive chef of Miami’s beloved Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Chef Erhan Kostepen alongside Jerry Böck as his Managing Partner—and formerly with Soho Beach House’s Cecconi’s and Prime 112 Group, Doya is fusing the true essence of Aegean lifestyle with Miami’s vibrant culture under one roof.

Photo Credit: Arevalo & Co

“Experiencing Doya is like taking a peek into my soul,” admits Kostepen. “It encompasses the Aegean region’s best offerings, including my upbringing in Izmir, inspiration from Jerry, Rob, and my many trips overseas over the years. Now, I have brought these intricacies home in an authentic manner, where it feels like you’re breaking pide (traditional Turkish flatbread) with friends and family in Turkey.”

And, he’s right. The menu immerses the guests into the wonderful world of Kostepen’s cultured palette. In fact, upon entering the restaurant, you immediately see Doya’s meze bar displaying a variety of the signature cold mezes, similar to dining destinations in Turkey and Greece. The menu ranges from cold mezes like the iconic Zucchini & Spinach Pancake by Sabuli and Octopus Salad to traditional plates like the Lamb Chops and Grilled Whole Branzino.

Photo Credit: Arevalo & Co Photo Credit: Courtesy of Doya

When entering Doya, you can’t help but feel that it is Kostepen’s personal love letter to the Turkish and Greek culture, from the vibrant, rich color palette to the more natural touches with the hanging lamps lining the interior of the space. Designed with the help of Lauren Parsons, Interior Design, Doya mimics the Turkish ‘Meyhanes’ and Greek ‘Tavernas’ ambiance. And, Kostepen’s mother actually selected artwork for the space, breathing tradition into the interior while illuminating mirrors adorn the walls to add a rustic touch—ultimately making it feel like a true Aegean home.

Photo Credit: Arevalo & Co

To complement the incredible menu, Doya has a specially curated cocktail menu of handcrafted creations instilled with Raki, a popular, sweet Turkish libation typically flavored with anise and fresh herbs native to the country. And of course, you simply cannot go home without trying the renowned Mastic Pudding, served with mixed berries compote, sable cookies, fresh berries, and balsamic honey caviar.

Doya is located at 347 NW 24th St., Miami, FL 33127, and for more information visit the website, here.