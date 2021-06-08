Nearly Ninth at Arlo Midtown Serves Italian Fare From Morning to Night

Photo Credit: Caitlin Ochs

Midtown is where it’s at. And the team behind Mr. Purple, The Campbell and The Crown, knows it. Now thanks to Arlo Midtown hotel Nearly Ninth, Gerber Group’s signature culinary experience, has found a new home in the middle of the Garment District. An all-day destination for fresh, Italian-inspired fare and craft cocktails in a warm, modern setting, this is one needed addition to a neighborhood in a major transition.

“New York is back and thriving, and we are excited to partner with Arlo Hotels to bring Nearly Ninth to this newly vibrant neighborhood,” said Gerber Group CEO Scott Gerber. “With our thoughtfully developed F&B concepts and attentive service, we’re confident that Nearly Ninth will be a compelling destination for both locals and travelers alike.”

“Nearly Ninth offers a myriad of choices throughout the day, from a morning coffee in the lounge, to lunch in the courtyard, or sunset cocktails on the rooftop,” said Gerber Group Managing Partner Vincent Mauriello “you can decompress, get work done, or party with friends. This summer, the choices are truly limitless.”

Five dining spaces – lobby bar, lounge, rooftop, coffee bar, and later this summer, a dining room with attached courtyard aim to capture and keep the attention of visitors and neighbors. The executive chef Corey Becker describes the fare as Classic American with Italian influences. “The menu features comfort foods and relatable dishes, all elevated with premium ingredients” says Becker “and we source locally from the best purveyors in the Northeast like Natoora and Buon’Italia.” For example, the burgers are a classic blend of Pat LaFreida’s brisket and short rib, while the pizza’s will feature an elevated Roman style crust but will retain a decidedly New York flavor profile. Other menu highlights include a classic Bucatini Carbonara pasta, bouchot East Coast Mussels, and starters like Crispy Artichokes, Kale Caesar Salad, and Burrata. “The menu is fully sustainable and will highlight seasonal specials that are dictated by what’s fresh and abundant in our region.”

Photo Credit: Caitlin Ochs

The Nearly Ninth cocktail program celebrates classic cocktail culture including updated twists on summer favorites like the Spritz and Negroni. Other house cocktails include takes on the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Martini. Assorted beers are available by the bottle, can, and on tap, and the extensive wine list features a variety of biodynamic, organic, and natural wines by the bottle and glass, making the Garment District a neighborhood worth your visit.