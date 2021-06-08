Dominique Crenn
Restoration Hardware Will Open a New Store in Design District

City Guide, Feature Stories, Lifestyle

Photo Credit: Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware, aka RH, aka everyone’s furniture wish list, is planting a flag in the Miami Design District. The high-end furnishings retailer is set to take over a property on the west end of the Design District.  Though news to most, said deal has been in the works for some time signaling that Miamians looking to outfit their homes with RH’s signature cushy couches and highly sophisticated furniture and accessories don’t have to leave the Magic City to do so. Hard to believe but this will be retailer’s first flagship in Miami though there is an outlet in South Miami at the Shops at Sunset Place.

 

No word on whether this location will embrace company’s aim to blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality. But we can be sure it will be a tactile, in person experience that can’t be replaced by online shopping. Recent shift in RH’s retail strategy, focuses on creating exceptional moments for shoppers instead of relying on traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Leave it to its visionary founder and CEO, Gary Friedman, to reimagine sofa shopping.

 

“Wandering through tropical gardens featuring our expansive line of outdoor collections and navigating three floors of interior installations while envisioning the home of your dreams with one of our interior design professionals,” CEO Gary Friedman said in a statement from the brand few years ago. “Dining under a soaring glass atrium with heritage olive trees and listening to the sound of trickling fountains in our rooftop restaurant. Enjoying a glass of Rosé or Cabernet in our dramatic Wine Vault or ordering your favorite coffee drink and grabbing a pastry from our Barista Bar. It’s an experience that activates all of the senses and cannot be replicated online.”

 

As it’s been the case in few recent RH retail additions the brand may opt to feature a glass-encased rooftop restaurant, and Barista & Wine Bar, that open onto fantastically landscaped outdoor areas. There may even be an in-house interior design firm and atelier. Though the details are still vague at best, the renovations are expected to be completed later this year.

 

