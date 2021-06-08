Photo Credit: Langham Hotels and Resorts

Upscale hotel brand Langham Hotel & Resorts is celebrating its 156th anniversary by offering up sweet suite stays and elevated experiences across the globe this year. Even better, they’ll be giving back at the same time, offering part of the proceeds of said celebratory packages to local charities.

Designed with luxury flourishes and elements of playfulness, these curated packages feature top suite stays at The Langham hotels in New York, London, Chicago, Boston, and Pasadena; Australian-style luxury adventures on helicopter jaunts over the Great Ocean Road in Victoria combined with hot air-ballooning in New South Wales; sailing down Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor in a luxury yacht, topped off with Michelin-starred culinary experiences, private destination tours and more. And for the ultimate experience, live like royalty at The Langham Nymphenburg Residence in Munich, featuring a direct view of the majestic 490-acre imperial estate of Nymphenburg Palace, with unique handcrafted porcelain art pieces in every room.

Photo Credit: Langham Hotels and Resorts

While many Americans can’t currently travel overseas, there’s enough here at home in the States to be excited about. With the Suite Life at The Langham, a private jet will shuttle travelers to the brand’s American hotels: The Langham, Chicago; The Langham Huntington, Pasadena; The Langham New York, Fifth Avenue and (after June 30) The Langham, Boston and private limousine transfers from the nearest private airport to each hotel. This includes three nights’ luxurious accommodations in each hotel’s top suite, specifically the Infinity Suite at The Langham, Chicago, the Tournament of Roses Suite at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, the Empire State Presidential Suite at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue and the Chairman Suite at The Langham, Boston (as of June 30); breakfast in bed, courtesy of Private Kitchen, daily, at each hotel and custom culinary experiences at each hotel.

The aforementioned culinary experiences include afternoon tea at the Langham, Chicago followed by a private shopping experience at Neiman Marcus, located on Chicago’s world-famous shopping boulevard, Michigan Avenue; dinner in a pink hot air balloon tethered in the Horseshoe Garden at The Langham, Pasadena, overlooking San Marino; a private early “pre-theater” dinner on the Sky Terrace by Ai Fiori, located on the 11th floor overlooking Fifth Avenue, complete with a tasting menu by this Michelin-starred kitchen, followed by a private guided tour of the theater district starting and ending at The Langham courtesy of Broadway Up Close Tours; and finally, a guided tour of local Boston purveyors then back to The Langham, Boston for a cocktail class in The Fed with in-house drinks expert Paige McGroarty, and a four course Italian dinner menu curated by Chef Stephen Bukoff in Grana highlighting the local ingredients found during the tour.

Photo Credit: Langham Hotels and Resorts

And though it’s not really a feasible option, we’d be remiss in mentioning our favorite escape package: the Langham Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg. This 18th century manor was meticulously restored and revived as a bespoke private residence. Each corner features specially curated pieces, selected and custom-tailored specifically for the residence from the Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg workshop, renowned for exquisite avant-garde and tailor-made designs for four centuries.The mansion features seven bathrooms, four bedrooms, three living rooms, an airy dining room, a fully-equipped kitchen, fitness centre, conference suite, home cinema and wine cellar. The private sun-dappled terrace allows guests to relax in the middle of a beautifully landscaped garden. Guests here can choose from the following curated experiences:

Gondola rides in Nymphenburg Canal

Ice skating on the river (depending on season)

Majolica porcelain painting private workshops

Picnic feast in the gardens of the residence

Private tours of the Porzellan Manufaktur Nymphenburg

Private visits to the Nymphenburg Castle

The three nights’ stay at the luxurious private residence, includes the full service of a personalized butler, chauffeur and chef. All meals and fine wines including a personal tour of the property are included. A donation of €1000 (roughly $1200) will be made towards Ambulantes Kinderhospiz-Muenchen for every booking.