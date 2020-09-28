Miami Celebrates As The Heat Head To NBA Finals

Last night was a celebratory evening for the Magic City as our home team, the Miami Heat, took home the Eastern Conference Champion title, progressing the team to the NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Haute Living cover stars Jimmy Butler and Andre Igoudala were part of the winning team, along with fellow stars like Tyler Herro, Bam Abedayo, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, amongst others. They will be facing off against fellow former Haute Living cover stars Anthony Davis and Lebron James of the Lakers in the Finals.

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game kept fans on their toes cheering on their home teams, eventually resulting in a big win for the Heat at 125-113, and Miami transforming into a massive street party that the city hasn’t seen since the last time the team made it to the Finals in 2014. All around the city, fans drove around in a caravan line with horns blaring and celebrations ensuing, bursting with pride for the Magic City, particularly at Miami’s famed La Carreta restaurant on Bird Road.

The big win followed news from the state and local government that Florida and Miami-Dade would be entering Phase 3 of its reopening plan, allowing restaurants and bars to return to 100-percent capacity; non-essential travel to resume; gyms to open at full capacity; retail stores to operate at full capacity among other limited reopenings, giving many in the city further reason to celebrate. For the full guidelines, please refer to the Miami-Dade official website.

The Heat will face off against the Lakers for Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday, September 30th at 9 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Mike Tamzil