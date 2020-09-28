Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Napa
Haute Wine + Spirits
Wine Access Breaks Down Napa Valley’s Unique Styles of Cabernet Sauvignon
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

Miami Celebrates As The Heat Head To NBA Finals

Celebrities, City Guide, News

Last night was a celebratory evening for the Magic City as our home team, the Miami Heat, took home the Eastern Conference Champion title, progressing the team to the NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Haute Living cover stars Jimmy Butler and Andre Igoudala were part of the winning team, along with fellow stars like Tyler Herro, Bam Abedayo, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, amongst others. They will be facing off against fellow former Haute Living cover stars Anthony Davis and Lebron James of the Lakers in the Finals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game kept fans on their toes cheering on their home teams, eventually resulting in a big win for the Heat at 125-113, and Miami transforming into a massive street party that the city hasn’t seen since the last time the team made it to the Finals in 2014. All around the city, fans drove around in a caravan line with horns blaring and celebrations ensuing, bursting with pride for the Magic City, particularly at Miami’s famed La Carreta restaurant on Bird Road.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade) on

The big win followed news from the state and local government that Florida and Miami-Dade would be entering Phase 3 of its reopening plan, allowing restaurants and bars to return to 100-percent capacity; non-essential travel to resume; gyms to open at full capacity; retail stores to operate at full capacity among other limited reopenings, giving many in the city further reason to celebrate. For the full guidelines, please refer to the Miami-Dade official website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miami HEAT (@miamiheat) on

The Heat will face off against the Lakers for Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday, September 30th at 9 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.

LeBron James x Anthony Davis x Mr. C
Lebron James and Anthony Davis with Anthony’s Haute Living Los Angeles cover

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Haute Living

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Andre Iguodala - cover story May 2020 3
SWEATER & PANTS: Lanvin WATCH: Ulysse Nardin Freak “Vision” in Rose Gold

Photo Credit: Mike Tamzil

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Le Jardinier
City Guide
September 29, 2020
L’Atelier Miami, Le Jardinier + Frohzen Reopen In Miami Design District
By Paige Mastrandrea
Jerry Lorenzo x fear of god x zegna
Celebrities
September 29, 2020
Fear Of God X Ermenegildo Zegna Global Launch Brings Out Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade & More
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Gucci changemakers
Fashion
September 25, 2020
Gucci Changemakers Impact Fund & Scholarship For Nonprofits Geared Toward People Of Color Now Accepting Applications
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Farmers market vegetables
Haute Cuisine
September 25, 2020
Master Sommelier Sur Lucero’s Favorite Fall Farmers’ Market Food & Wine Pairings
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader