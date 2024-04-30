HB
Fashion, News | April 30, 2024

Louis Vuitton’s New Flight Mode Collection Is Perfect For Jetsetters

Fashion, News | April 30, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton’s latest collection for the summer is a vintage-inspired capsule that pays homage to the brand’s iconic trunk making with chic travel-ready essentials. Conceived for the journey as well as the destination, the transversal capsule is made up of ready-to-wear, travel leather goods, shoes and accessories. Each piece has been thoughtfully constructed to offer an elevated approach to contemporary travel. Leaning into the summer season, the entire collection revolves around a vibrant motif, Élysée Palace, showcased by overlaid vintage-style travel patches emblematic of the Maison’s heritage. The motif pays tribute to the first Parisian luxury hotel at 103 avenue Champs-Élysées, a landmark location where the House is planning to establish a special, new project. The collection connects the past and present with stamps appearing directly on the bags like the Keepall and the Side Trunk along with smaller passport holders and travel cases with the new canvas reproducing the original fabric from late 19th century trunks. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Considering every level of travel, Flight Mode’s ready-to-wear seamlessly distributes fashion-forward sportswear silhouettes with movement and ease. From hooded capes, parkas and blousons in technical materials to relaxed denim, lightweight layers in ample volumes and swimwear, each piece in the collection is designed to be effortlessly worn and mixed and matched creating a versatile wardrobe. Coordinated ensembles like tracksuits, embossed Monogram knitwear, cashmere sets and fluid tailoring in pinstripe make for smart dressing. The Mahina Monogram in feminine silk twill jacquard compliments the capsule’s feminine and earthy palette.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Since the collection simultaneously focuses on activity and relaxation, footwear is a main component. The LV Rush sneaker features its recognizable graphic outsole and trail-inspired details on the upper to the mules and sandals adorned with the signature Louis Vuitton hook. The collection’s signature Élysée Palace animation is printed on the iconic Pool Pillow comfort or played as patches crafted in leather on the Lous open back sneaker. The capsule showcases both fine jewelry such as the LV Volt necklace in white gold and a selection of fashion jewelry. The LV initials from the GO-14 are referenced on a pair of timeless earrings and a pendant necklace while bracelets and rings from the Nanogram Enamel line can be worn as a single piece or stacked in multiples. Ornamented with delicate pearls, the LV Iconic Louisa earrings and ring signal a subdued elegance. To close out the collection, a Dailygram bucket hat and LV Moon Metal Square sunglasses serve as must-have accessories. From every single piece to the entire collection, Flight Mode delivers endless opportunities of traveling in style.

