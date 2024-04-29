HB
Spring Celebration: Mother’s Day at Loews Regency New York Hotel

Loews Regency New York Hotel, an iconic Manhattan destination with over 60 years of history, is teaming up with lifestyle brand Reiss and Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store, in collaboration with Patrick J. Clayton Productions, to expand its offerings from May 10th to 12th, 2024. Celebrating the onset of spring and the approaching Mother’s Day weekend, the hotel will host a series of exciting events in its lobby and renowned restaurant, The Regency Bar & Grill.

The partnership with Reiss and Bloomingdale’s will introduce an exclusive shopping experience in the hotel lobby. Guests can explore Reiss’ curated capsule collection, Reiss Presents | Summer Voyage, inspired by the glamour of ‘70s jet-set travel. Featuring pieces from the SS’24 collection, this pop-up celebrates the essence of emotional dressing, empowering individuals with apparel that uplifts spirits. The pop-up will be open from May 10th to 12th, between 10 AM to 4 PM.

Adding to the ambiance, Patrick J. Clayton Productions will present a Floral Cart, offering exquisite bouquets inspired by the vibrant colors of spring. Available from May 10th to 12th, between 10 AM to 4 PM, guests and locals can indulge in these beautiful arrangements, perfect for celebrating the special women in their lives.

For those seeking culinary delights, The Regency Bar & Grill will serve up mouth-watering Mother’s Day brunch specials, including Maine Lobster Benedict and Celeriac Carpaccio, alongside its signature offerings. Executive Chef Manjit Manohar ensures a culinary experience that truly honors the occasion.

Embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebration with Loews Regency New York Hotel as it curates an unforgettable Mother’s Day weekend experience. To learn more or plan your visit, please call 1-877-878-6204 or visit their website at www.loewshotels.com/regency-new-york.

