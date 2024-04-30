HB
News | April 29, 2024

Future Stars In Belvedere’s New Global Campaign

News | April 29, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atiba Jefferson

Belvedere has unveiled their new global campaign starring Grammy Award winner, Future, directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker, Taika Waititi. Returning for his second campaign with the brand, Future takes the lead in the brand’s short film heralding the launch of the vodka’s new luxury expression, Belvedere 10. Serving as a beacon when it comes to luxurious style and flawless character, Belvedere 10 is encased in a striking, sculpted pure white bottle. A statement of opulence, the spirit is uncompromising in craft of both recipe and design. The name pays tribute to the spirit’s meticulous 10-step creation process. The white hue reflects the liquid’s purity, while its chiseled facets give a diamond-like sparkle – a nod to the precious organic Diamond Rye used to make the spirit. 

“I loved that there was a readiness to craft something unedited, genuine, and resolute. I appreciated the concept that you cannot feign it; you must genuinely embody it. This campaign delivers its message unapologetically. It balances simplicity with architectural extravagance, much like Belvedere 10,” says Future. As a forward-thinking creative, Future has transformed the realms of music and entertainment with his innovative ideas that have had a profound impact on modern culture. The brand and the artists both share a sense of appreciation of the significance of staying true to one’s authentic self, while embracing a distinctive sense of style. Belvedere 10 and Future seamlessly weave together elements of culture, style and opulence in their unabashed celebration of self-assured elegance. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atiba Jefferson

The latest campaign sets the scene with an intriguing ensemble: two white 70’s Rolls Royce’s, crocodile boots, a dilapidated hacienda turned nightclub, a New Zealand cowboy, and a vibrant soundtrack all centered around Future. With an emphasis on ‘letting the good times roll,’ the three-minute-length director’s cut opens up with Future cruising in style along a dusty road at sunset. The rapper is in search of the new and elusive Belvedere 10. The highlight is a memorable face-off between Future and Waititi (who not only directs the campaign but is also featured) who execute a secret coded handshake. The moves then assist the duo in unlocking access to a bottle of the new spirit. 

“There is a fine line that allows humor and rebelliousness to exist within luxury. This campaign embodies a rare moment where this intersection meets. There is no doubt Belvedere is one of the coolest alcohol brands in the world,” shared Waititi.

