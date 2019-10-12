Karrueche
Inside Haute Living’s Fundraising Dinner For Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow & His Family’s Robin House Family Foundation

Art, Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

Justise Winslow, Robin Davis
Justise Winslow, Robin Davis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living celebrated NBA‘s Miami Heat star Justise Winslow for his off-the-court accomplishments, particularly with the charitable organization he founded with his family, Robin’s House Family Foundation (RHFF). Aptly named in honor of his mother Robin Davis, RHFF’s mission is “to encourage and guide children and young adults to discover their highest potential through education, recreation, and community outreach.” Miami’s elite came out to support the cause by donating their time and their resources through the private dinner, which took place at Miami hotspot El Tucán.

Bianca Winslow, Justise Winslow, Robin Davis, Brandon Winslow
Bianca Winslow, Justise Winslow, Robin Davis, Brandon Winslow

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After the cocktail reception, guests made their way to the dining tables, where a delicious menu of El Tucán signature dishes were served, such as Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Chicken Wings Lollipops, Tuna Pizzetta, Teppanyaki Bone Marrow Ribeye, Risotto Hot Pot and many more. During dinner, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the room to address the crowd to thank Justise, his mother Robin, his brother Brandon and his sister Bianca, all of whom were in attendance. He also acknowledged the generous donors in the room who contributed to the foundation that evening, including Alan Zelcer; Avery Andon and his fiancée Nathalie Sörensen; David Berdugo; Dennis Crowley; Greg Mirmelli; Kyle Faro; Manny and Brianna Varas; Sandy and Liz Becher; Tommy Kato and his wife Marianne Dieterich; and Yona Puri.

Avery Andon and his fiancée Nathalie Sörensen
Avery Andon and his fiancée Nathalie Sörensen

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Tommy Kato, Justise Winslow
Tommy Kato, Justise Winslow

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Brianna & Manny Varas
Brianna & Manny Varas

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Justise Winslow, Yona Puri, Robin Davis
Justise Winslow, Yona Puri, Robin Davis

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dennis Crowley, Mari H., Justise Winslow
Dennis Crowley, Mari H., Justise Winslow

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

J.Z. Zelcer, Justise Winslow, Alan Zelcer
J.Z. Zelcer, Justise Winslow, Alan Zelcer

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Sandy & Liz Becher
Sandy & Liz Becher

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Justise then took to the front of the room to thank Hotchandani and the guests in attendance for their support of he and his family’s foundation. “This is Robin’s House; it’s named after my beautiful mother, Robin Davis…This is bigger than just asking this room for money. I would love for this night to build relationships and together, create long-term plans for the youth and community here in Miami.” Robin Davis and Bianca Winslow then explained a little more about the foundation, before Hotchandani began the live auction.

Kamal Hotchandani
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Bianca Winslow & Robin Davis
Bianca Winslow & Robin Davis

The live auction included four beautiful items: a gorgeous Ulysse Nardin timepiece donated by François-Xavier Hotier on behalf of the luxury watch brand; a beautiful custom painting by contemporary artist Mari H.; another gorgeous custom painting by fine pop artist Super Buddha; and an impressive Miami Heat package donated by the organization, which included on-court photo opportunities, VIP parking and tickets to a game. Feeling particularly generous was Tommy Kato, who on-the-spot donated his courtside season tickets for a Miami Heat game into the package as well.

Kamal Hotchandani, François-Xavier Hotier, Deyvanshi Masrani
Kamal Hotchandani, François-Xavier Hotier, Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Super Buddha, Justise Winslow
Super Buddha, Justise Winslow

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Justise Winslow and Mari H.
Justise Winslow and Mari H.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Ulysse Nardin timepiece
Ulysse Nardin timepiece

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To end a successful evening of philanthropy and fun, guests enjoyed an impressive lineup of performances and a very memorable Armand de Brignac Champagne parade with three magnum bottles, providing the perfect post-dinner beverage to accompany the signature El Tucán dessert platters, topped off with sparklers.

Armand de Brignac
Armand de Brignac

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

El Tucan Dessert Platter
El Tucan Dessert Platter

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Sommelier Dean Forst from El Tucán
Sommelier Dean Forst from El Tucán

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Greg Mirmelli
Greg Mirmelli

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Andy Elisburg, Johanna Gomez, Steve Stowe
SVP, Basketball Operations/General Manager of the Miami Heat Andy Elisburg; Johanna Gomez; VP/Executive Director of the Miami Heat Steve Stowe

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Justise Winslow, Kamal Hotchandani
Justise Winslow, Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Mauricema

