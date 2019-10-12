Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living celebrated NBA‘s Miami Heat star Justise Winslow for his off-the-court accomplishments, particularly with the charitable organization he founded with his family, Robin’s House Family Foundation (RHFF). Aptly named in honor of his mother Robin Davis, RHFF’s mission is “to encourage and guide children and young adults to discover their highest potential through education, recreation, and community outreach.” Miami’s elite came out to support the cause by donating their time and their resources through the private dinner, which took place at Miami hotspot El Tucán.

After the cocktail reception, guests made their way to the dining tables, where a delicious menu of El Tucán signature dishes were served, such as Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Chicken Wings Lollipops, Tuna Pizzetta, Teppanyaki Bone Marrow Ribeye, Risotto Hot Pot and many more. During dinner, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the front of the room to address the crowd to thank Justise, his mother Robin, his brother Brandon and his sister Bianca, all of whom were in attendance. He also acknowledged the generous donors in the room who contributed to the foundation that evening, including Alan Zelcer; Avery Andon and his fiancée Nathalie Sörensen; David Berdugo; Dennis Crowley; Greg Mirmelli; Kyle Faro; Manny and Brianna Varas; Sandy and Liz Becher; Tommy Kato and his wife Marianne Dieterich; and Yona Puri.

Justise then took to the front of the room to thank Hotchandani and the guests in attendance for their support of he and his family’s foundation. “This is Robin’s House; it’s named after my beautiful mother, Robin Davis…This is bigger than just asking this room for money. I would love for this night to build relationships and together, create long-term plans for the youth and community here in Miami.” Robin Davis and Bianca Winslow then explained a little more about the foundation, before Hotchandani began the live auction.

The live auction included four beautiful items: a gorgeous Ulysse Nardin timepiece donated by François-Xavier Hotier on behalf of the luxury watch brand; a beautiful custom painting by contemporary artist Mari H.; another gorgeous custom painting by fine pop artist Super Buddha; and an impressive Miami Heat package donated by the organization, which included on-court photo opportunities, VIP parking and tickets to a game. Feeling particularly generous was Tommy Kato, who on-the-spot donated his courtside season tickets for a Miami Heat game into the package as well.

To end a successful evening of philanthropy and fun, guests enjoyed an impressive lineup of performances and a very memorable Armand de Brignac Champagne parade with three magnum bottles, providing the perfect post-dinner beverage to accompany the signature El Tucán dessert platters, topped off with sparklers.

