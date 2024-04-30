The MHK Architecture Eclectic Eight of Naples

“Though every project is a challenge, the 8th Street corridor was an amazing opportunity,” Matthew reflects. “It presented itself as a blank slate over the past decade. I am extremely honored to have designed nearly every building on these four city blocks in the past decade. Each building took upon its own character, reflecting the desires of a diverse set of clientele. Each project required very strict city approvals and had to meet the standard of very stringent Florida Building Codes.” As for the impact of the revitalization of 8th Street on the local community and economy, Matthew notes, “Several years ago, the City’s CRA dedicated funds to redevelop the streetscape of the 8th Street corridor. This included several new roundabouts or traffic circles and some amazing pedestrian improvements. Along with this new architecture, this district will become an amazing connector for residents who live near the hospital, creating a connection to our main street, 5th Avenue South. The corridor becomes a respite for those trying to avoid US41 and those who want to navigate a more traditional neighborhood. The rooftops within the new buildings will help support the local shops and restaurants in the area. They will help reduce traffic congestion as these residents will walk to the activity center promoting blue zones and an elegant Naples lifestyle.”