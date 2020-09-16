Napa
1 - Le Pavillon_One Vanderbilt_Credit_ Isay WeinfeldPhoto Credit: Isay Weinfeld

While it has certainly been a trying year for the hospitality industry, Chef Daniel Boulud shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. He recently revealed the renderings and information about his latest restaurant opening, Le Pavillon, which will be located at Midtown’s massive skyscraper (the second-largest in Manhattan, following the World Trade Center), One Vanderbilt, developed by SL Green. Located right near New York’s iconic Grand Central Station, the concept is poised to be one of the famed chef’s most significant projects to date, spanning 11,000 square feet.

When we chatted with the two Michelin-starred chef just last year for our exclusive cover story on The Dinex Group’s anniversaries and expansion plans, he shared with us some hints of what was to come for the project.

4 - Le Pavillon_One Vanderbilt Entrance Credit_ Isay WeinfeldPhoto Credit: Isay Weinfeld

“It’s exciting to be opening there,” he shared. “There will be about 8,000 people in the building….So, it’s a massive project.”

“There will be a sense of nature, rather than having guests look through a window and see a street. I want them to look into nature—that’s all I can say right now. The element of nature will be very important to the concept. It’s a lofty space with lots of beautiful, natural light,” he revealed.

3 - Le Pavillon_One Vanderbilt Credit_ Isay WeinfeldPhoto Credit: Isay Weinfeld

Now, these subtle hints have come to life as he has showcased the renderings of the breathtaking project, which pays homage to its city with a heavy focus on bringing the outside nature inside the restaurant. Diners will enjoy sweeping views of the Midtown Manhattan skyline with dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, which transport the energy of New York City as a focal point of the dining experience.

One unique feature of the restaurant will be a signature Garden Table that rests at the center of the restaurant—both a beautiful interior element as well as a key culinary experience, where diners will get the indulge in special food and wine experiences that rotate with guest chefs and sommeliers, tasting menus and more.

2 - Le Pavillon_One Vanderbilt Credit_ Isay WeinfeldPhoto Credit: Isay Weinfeld

Guests can expect the same culinary expertise from Boulud’s other signature restaurants, such as DANIEL, Café Boulud, Maison Boulud, Bar Boulud, Boulud Sud, amongst many other prized global destinations. While the menu is not set to be revealed until early 2021, Chef Boulud has shared that it will feature seasonal menus, highlighting local ingredients with a heavy emphasis on vegetable and seafood-driven dishes.

One Vanderbilt officially opened on September 14, 2020. Le Pavillon is poised to open in early 2021. Until then, stay updated with all news on Chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurants and initiatives on his website

