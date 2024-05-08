HB
News | May 7, 2024

Getting Met Gala Glam With Luxottica Group Chairman Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio And Actress Jessica Serfaty

News | May 7, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and actress Jessica Serfaty stunned at the 2024 Met Gala.

J.G. Ballard‘s 1962 short story of the same name was the theme of this year’s Met Gala: “Garden of Time,” which worked in tandem  with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” As such, most stars took the theme literally, blooming in beautiful flowers. 

Jessica Serfaty

Photo Credit: BFA

Model and actress Jessica Serfaty stayed true to the theme, stunning in custom Dolce & Gabbana for her Met gala debut alongside dapper fiancé, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, chairman of Luxottica Group and President of Ray-Ban.

“The inspiration for her look was Dolce & Gabbana “garden in bloom” in coordination with this year’s Met Gala them, as our first Alta Moda show taking place in Taormina. The look is perfect for Jessica because both the cape and dress, beautiful pieces from archive collections, come back to life on such a beauty,” said Dolce & Gabbana, adding, “The cape features hand-embroidered flowers in perfect 50’s style. The whole look, being completely handmade, is the perfect example of Italian craftsmanship.”

Leonardo Maria del Vecchio

Photo Credit: BFA

Her dramatic cape is made of silk organza, embellished with hand made artistic silk flowers from the Dolce & Gabbana archive. The dress underneath is an original design from the Spring summer 2005 Ready to wear collection, remade in a watermelon red silk chiffon with Swarovski crystal mesh details, originally worn by Gisele Bundchen. Her shoes and purse were also Dolce & Gabbana. To complete the look, she paired Cartier diamond earrings, a Cartier tennis bracelet, custom Dolce & Gabbaana watermelon gloves, and her best accessory of all: her diamond engagement ring. For glam she went for natural hair and a flawless natural makeup look with a bronze aesthetic. Her makeup was done by Soo Park, with hair by Glen Coco.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio opted for a double-breasted solaro (a special fabric famous to reflect sunlight ); he coincidentally (or not) launched the Ray-Ban Reverse during Met Gala. “I’ve done it inside out so from the reddish side out, then inside I’ve made a special silk lining, handmade bespoke, inspired by the Ray-Ban collection,” notes suitmaker Luca Rubinacci out of Milan, who created the look.

Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Jessica Serfaty

Photo Credit: BFA

The Milan based couple also, obviously, opted for eyewear on the carpet to show off their latest collection, wearing custom Ray-Ban Reverse: in the Wayfarer style for Leonardo with a red tint glass, while Jessica opted for the Aviator style, with a slight, gray-tinted glass.

This marked the Met Gala debut for the couple, who got engaged last August on the Amalfi Coast.

Following the Met Gala, they headed to Casa Cipriani for the Ray-Ban party, thrown by the reigning king of the Met Gala afterparty, Richie Akiva, which was hosted by Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, and Doja Cat. The party, filled with the likes of Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Winnie Harlow, and Jaden Smith, kicked off at 11pm and went until 5am, with featured performances by KayTranada and Zack Bia, as guests arrived to a line of white glove waiters clad with Perrier Jouet champagne glasses, cocktails flowing from black lacquer bars such as the Ray-Ban Malfy Negroni, and gorgeous red and pink ethereal floral themed ballroom.

Leonardo Maria del Vecchio, Jessica Serfaty

Photo Credit: BFA

Related Articles

Inside the World of Professional GT Endurance Racing With Alessandro Balzan
News

Inside the World of Professional GT Endurance Racing With Alessandro Balzan

By Darby Kordonowy

Alessandro Balzan, a GT endurance racer with Ferrari Factory team AF Corse discussing his passion for racing.

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York
Fashion

Inside Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC: Louis Vuitton’s Grand Love Letter To New York

By Adrienne Faurote

Last evening was the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s latest New York City marvel: Louis Vuitton 57th Street NYC, an expansive temporary store.

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration
Haute Partners

A Celebration of Time, Space, and Whisky Mastery: The Macallan’s VIP Miami Celebration

By Mary Gibson

In an unforgettable tribute to its 200-year journey, The Macallan hosted an exclusive VIP celebration in Miami to unveil its TIME : SPACE Collection

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas
City Guide

These Are The 15 Restaurants Awarded With Stars In The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas

By Laura Schreffler

These 15 restaurants were awarded with stars in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas. Check out which eateries made the cut!

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin
Travel

Where To Dine & Drink Around Austin

By Laura Schreffler

Consider this to be your handy and haute guide on the best places to eat, drink, stay, and play in Austin, Texas.

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City
Haute Secrets

Wynn Resident DJ ACRAZE Shares His Haute Secrets To Sin City

By Laura Schreffler

Wynn’s hottest new resident DJ, ACRAZE, spills all of his haute secrets on the best places to play, stay, dine, and drink in Sin City.

