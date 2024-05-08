Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and actress Jessica Serfaty stunned at the 2024 Met Gala.

J.G. Ballard‘s 1962 short story of the same name was the theme of this year’s Met Gala: “Garden of Time,” which worked in tandem with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” As such, most stars took the theme literally, blooming in beautiful flowers.

Photo Credit: BFA

Model and actress Jessica Serfaty stayed true to the theme, stunning in custom Dolce & Gabbana for her Met gala debut alongside dapper fiancé, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, chairman of Luxottica Group and President of Ray-Ban.

“The inspiration for her look was Dolce & Gabbana “garden in bloom” in coordination with this year’s Met Gala them, as our first Alta Moda show taking place in Taormina. The look is perfect for Jessica because both the cape and dress, beautiful pieces from archive collections, come back to life on such a beauty,” said Dolce & Gabbana, adding, “The cape features hand-embroidered flowers in perfect 50’s style. The whole look, being completely handmade, is the perfect example of Italian craftsmanship.”

Photo Credit: BFA

Her dramatic cape is made of silk organza, embellished with hand made artistic silk flowers from the Dolce & Gabbana archive. The dress underneath is an original design from the Spring summer 2005 Ready to wear collection, remade in a watermelon red silk chiffon with Swarovski crystal mesh details, originally worn by Gisele Bundchen. Her shoes and purse were also Dolce & Gabbana. To complete the look, she paired Cartier diamond earrings, a Cartier tennis bracelet, custom Dolce & Gabbaana watermelon gloves, and her best accessory of all: her diamond engagement ring. For glam she went for natural hair and a flawless natural makeup look with a bronze aesthetic. Her makeup was done by Soo Park, with hair by Glen Coco.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio opted for a double-breasted solaro (a special fabric famous to reflect sunlight ); he coincidentally (or not) launched the Ray-Ban Reverse during Met Gala. “I’ve done it inside out so from the reddish side out, then inside I’ve made a special silk lining, handmade bespoke, inspired by the Ray-Ban collection,” notes suitmaker Luca Rubinacci out of Milan, who created the look.

Photo Credit: BFA

The Milan based couple also, obviously, opted for eyewear on the carpet to show off their latest collection, wearing custom Ray-Ban Reverse: in the Wayfarer style for Leonardo with a red tint glass, while Jessica opted for the Aviator style, with a slight, gray-tinted glass.

This marked the Met Gala debut for the couple, who got engaged last August on the Amalfi Coast.

Following the Met Gala, they headed to Casa Cipriani for the Ray-Ban party, thrown by the reigning king of the Met Gala afterparty, Richie Akiva, which was hosted by Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Janelle Monae, and Doja Cat. The party, filled with the likes of Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Winnie Harlow, and Jaden Smith, kicked off at 11pm and went until 5am, with featured performances by KayTranada and Zack Bia, as guests arrived to a line of white glove waiters clad with Perrier Jouet champagne glasses, cocktails flowing from black lacquer bars such as the Ray-Ban Malfy Negroni, and gorgeous red and pink ethereal floral themed ballroom.

Photo Credit: BFA