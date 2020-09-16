Napa
Natural Diamond Council Taps Ana De Armas For First-Ever Celebrity Campaign

Celebrities, News

Ana de ArmasPhoto Credit: Natural Diamond Council

Actress Ana de Armas is making a splash this year—not only starring in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, as the new Bond girl—but also serving as Natural Diamond Council‘s global ambassador for Only Naural Diamonds.

The NDC—which represents seven of the world’s leading diamond producers and preaches mindful and sustainable mining practices—chose de Armas to star in its first-ever celebrity campaign entitled For Moments Like No Other. The campaign was shot in coastal Portugal featuring the beautiful model and actress shining in an assortment of all-natural diamond pieces, directed by Manu Cossu and shot by Camilla Arkans. The campaign will launch right in time for the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards, on September 20, 2020, as a 30-second hero spot and complemented by shorter video segments.

The campaign’s theme centers around the connections with which diamonds are worn or exchanged, showcasing de Armas in various settings along the picturesque Portuguese coast—from a barefoot party in a vineyard to a breathtaking beach sunset, socializing with friends and family, lounging at home—proving that diamonds aren’t just something that needs to be saved for special occasions, but embraced in your everyday life.

Ana de ArmasPhoto Credit: Natural Diamond Council

De Armas was a natural choice for the partnership, given her elegant demeanor, on-screen and off-screen successes and her embodiment of the free-thinking generation. The campaign is significant in that it marks many firsts for the Natural Diamond Council, serving as the first celebrity-fronted campaign for a diamond group, and also being NDC’s “Only Natural Diamonds” first campaign dedicated to this mission. Given the fact that it will be launched at the first-ever virtual Emmy Awards, it further signifies the notion of future change and forward-thinking for the industry.

Featured designers and brands in the campaign include Anita Ko, KATKIM Fine Jewelry, De Beers Jewellers, Ana Khouri, Delfina Delettrez, Gabriel & Co, Zoe Chicco, Eriness, London Jewelers, Jade Trau, Lorraine Schwartz, Suzanne Kalan, Fernando Jorge, Vanleles, Foundrae, Marla Aaron, Nikos Koulis, Melissa Kaye and more.

“I love thinking of diamonds this way—as special emblems of even the small personal moments in our lives,” says de Armas. “They represent joy and warmth and beauty.”

For more information, please visit the NDC Website where you can find a teaser of the campaign live until its launch date. 

Ana de ArmasPhoto Credit: Natural Diamond Council

 

 

 

 

