To celebrate the launch of Haute Time‘s most recent issue starring 2-Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, Hublot hosted an intimate dinner at Boulud’s Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud for a VIP group of collectors.

The evening began in the restaurant’s stunning bar area, where guests were able to enjoy photo opportunities, as well as passed glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Mediterranean canapés, including Piassaldiére, Vegetarian Barbajuan and Moroccan Beef Tartare. Small groups of guests also got to get an exclusive kitchen tour inside Boulud Sud led by Boulud himself, who explained the inner-workings of the impressive kitchen.

In his cover story with Haute Time, Boulud shared how time is imperative for a chef both inside and out of the kitchen.

“Time is everything for a chef,” he shared. “But the customer depends on time, too. First, when we prepare and cook the food, we need precision, and timing is everything. When the customer walks in, the time becomes very important, as well. We have to make sure that we can deliver an experience that is properly timed, and the customer never feels like we are actually looking at a clock. For every course, every move, every step—we are constantly looking at a clock and making sure we pace that properly. So in a way, we would be lost without time, for sure.”

Honoring the theme of time and cuisine that evening, Chef Daniel and Hublot created a stunning setting for the occasion with a complex and mouth-watering menu to match. The tables were gorgeously dressed in Hublot’s delicate branding with white acrylic H’s, mixed in with beautiful white orchid arrangements from Le Bouquet Royal. The walls were branded with a projection of the Hublot logos that served as the focal points of the room, and along the walls, guests were able to admire the brand’s most current and covetable watch offerings in glowing, glass vitrines.

Dinner was elegant and beautiful, as Boulud noted that the menu was indicative of the Hublot brand. Starting off, guests dined on a fresh, vibrant Hamachi Crudo with Aji Amarillo, black garlic and sweet peppers. The second course was an indulgent Risotto Milanese Alla Gualtiero Marcheisi—a decadent, saffron risotto made all the more special by 24 Karat Gold on top and parmesan cheese. And for the main course, a Honey Roasted Duck with cumin, endive, raisin and pine nuts.

Before dessert was served, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani addressed the room and Chef Daniel, thanking him for making the night so special for both brands. He then invited artist Skott Marsi up to the front of the room, who presented Chef Daniel with a specially-commissioned work that he created for him, featuring two artichokes representing hands grasping a knife in the kitchen—particularly poignant for the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

And for the grand finale, Chef Daniel Boulud capped the night off with a picture-perfect tableside presentation for dessert, as he “baked” the Baked Alaska for the group and sliced it to perfection, passing each piece around for guests to savor and end the night with an overwhelming round of applause.

