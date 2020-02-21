Zach Lavine
News
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories

Hublot’s Wine & Food Week Private Dinner Honoring Chef Daniel Boulud

Haute Cuisine, Haute Time, News

Daniel BouludPhoto Credit: Omar Vega

To celebrate the launch of Haute Time‘s most recent issue starring 2-Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, Hublot hosted an intimate dinner at Boulud’s Miami restaurant, Boulud Sud for a VIP group of collectors.

Daniel Boulud
Hublot Big Bang Unico timepiece

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

The evening began in the restaurant’s stunning bar area, where guests were able to enjoy photo opportunities, as well as passed glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Mediterranean canapés, including Piassaldiére, Vegetarian Barbajuan and Moroccan Beef Tartare. Small groups of guests also got to get an exclusive kitchen tour inside Boulud Sud led by Boulud himself, who explained the inner-workings of the impressive kitchen.

Thierry Richards, Kevin Lefrete, XX, Daniel Boulud, Deyvanshi Masrani and Kamal Hotchandani
Thierry Richards, Kevin and Veronica Negrete, Daniel Boulud, Deyvanshi Masrani and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

In his cover story with Haute Time, Boulud shared how time is imperative for a chef both inside and out of the kitchen.

“Time is everything for a chef,” he shared. “But the customer depends on time, too. First, when we prepare and cook the food, we need precision, and timing is everything. When the customer walks in, the time becomes very important, as well. We have to make sure that we can deliver an experience that is properly timed, and the customer never feels like we are actually looking at a clock. For every course, every move, every step—we are constantly looking at a clock and making sure we pace that properly. So in a way, we would be lost without time, for sure.”

Daniel Boulud
Daniel Boulud

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Honoring the theme of time and cuisine that evening, Chef Daniel and Hublot created a stunning setting for the occasion with a complex and mouth-watering menu to match. The tables were gorgeously dressed in Hublot’s delicate branding with white acrylic H’s, mixed in with beautiful white orchid arrangements from Le Bouquet Royal. The walls were branded with a projection of the Hublot logos that served as the focal points of the room, and along the walls, guests were able to admire the brand’s most current and covetable watch offerings in glowing, glass vitrines.

Boulud Sud Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Dinner was elegant and beautiful, as Boulud noted that the menu was indicative of the Hublot brand. Starting off, guests dined on a fresh, vibrant Hamachi Crudo with Aji Amarillo, black garlic and sweet peppers. The second course was an indulgent Risotto Milanese Alla Gualtiero Marcheisi—a decadent, saffron risotto made all the more special by 24 Karat Gold on top and parmesan cheese. And for the main course, a Honey Roasted Duck with cumin, endive, raisin and pine nuts.

Kamal Hotchandani, Daniel Boulud and Skott Marsi
Kamal Hotchandani, Daniel Boulud and Skott Marsi

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Before dessert was served, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani addressed the room and Chef Daniel, thanking him for making the night so special for both brands. He then invited artist Skott Marsi up to the front of the room, who presented Chef Daniel with a specially-commissioned work that he created for him, featuring two artichokes representing hands grasping a knife in the kitchen—particularly poignant for the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

Kamal Hotchandani and Daniel Boulud
Kamal Hotchandani and Daniel Boulud

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

And for the grand finale, Chef Daniel Boulud capped the night off with a picture-perfect tableside presentation for dessert, as he “baked” the Baked Alaska for the group and sliced it to perfection, passing each piece around for guests to savor and end the night with an overwhelming round of applause.

 

Daniel Boulud

Boulud SudPhoto Credit: Omar Vega

Jim Fannin, Daniel Boulud and CC Fannin
Jim Fannin, Daniel Boulud and CC Fannin

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Morimoto dinner Feb2020 1
Haute Events
February 21, 2020
Inside Haute Living’s Cover Dinner Honoring Chef Masaharu Morimoto
By Andres E. Caceres
Pretty Woman
City Guide
February 21, 2020
The Modern-Day “Pretty Woman” Guide To Los Angeles
By Laura Schreffler
jennifer lopez
Celebrities
February 21, 2020
JLo’s Skincare Regime Flies to Miami, Plus John Travolta At Prime 112
By Lesley Abravanel
CHICA Lorena Garcia - Feb2020 2
City Guide
February 20, 2020
A Culinary Excursion: Brunch And Live Music At CHICA by Lorena Garcia In Miami
By Andres E. Caceres
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader