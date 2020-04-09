Where To Order-In From For Easter Sunday At Home In Miami

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

While we may have to stay home for this year’s Easter Sunday, it doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy deliciously-catered cuisines that are festive for the occasion. From catering companies to local restaurants, many are offering creative ways to bring the festivities to the home to be enjoyed without any fuss in the kitchen so that you and your loved ones—whether in person or via Zoom calls—can enjoy your favorite holiday-themed delicacies from the comfort of your homes.

Below, find some of our favorite Miami eateries and companies that are available for the occasion:

EASTER

PUBBELLY SUSHI BRICKELL

Photo Credit: Pubbelly Sushi

Order from Brickell City Centre‘s Pubbelly Sushi for a decadent feast filled with all of your favorite items, from the Tuna Pizza to the Butter Krab Roll, Miami Heat Roll and more. For each order through pick-up and delivery, an Easter Egg will be included with a special goodie for you at home, ranging from candy to complimentary Butter Krab rolls. Your surprise awaits! Order online for delivery or pickup directly through the site here, using the promo code PUBBELLYLOVE for 10-percent off, or call 786-899-5043.

EATING HOUSE

Coral Gables’ beloved eatery, Eating House, is now offering an exciting all-day weekday brunch menu including fan-favorites like the Carbonara Breakfast Sandwich, Cap’n Crunch Pancakes, Poutine, Chicken & Waffles and Braised Pork Calentado, which can all be enjoyed from delivery or pickup for your Easter Sunday feast. Additionally, Eating House is offering fun new ‘make at home’ Pasta Kita available to spice up your home cooking routine. Orders can be placed online or by calling 305-448-6524.

BACHOUR RESTAURANT & BAKERY

Photo Credit: Bachour Restaurant & Bakery

Famed pastry chef Antonio Bachour‘s Coral Gables eatery is offering up a festive Bachour “Easter Basket” for guests to indulge in on Easter Sunday, filled with five signature pastries including croissants, apple brioche and more for $20 per basket. If you’d like to enhance the basket, there is also an option to add the new limited-edition chocolate egg collection—edible works of art, created with 70-percent Valrhona guanaja chocolate that can be shared between five-nine people, each retailing for $55. Additionally, Bachour’s regular menu is available to order for pickup. This Easter Sunday special is available to order from now until April 12th via delivery or in-store pickup by Toast here, UberEats, Postmates, Doordash or calling the eatery directly for curbside pickup at 305-203-0552.

ALTER Q

Chef Brad Kilgore & Kilgore Culinary’s recently-launched market offering pick-up and delivery service is the perfect way to experience Chef Kilgore’s acclaimed cuisine at home. Additionally, they offer market products, butcher shop delicacies, cocktails, wine and family meal kits. If you’re looking to have your meal cooked for you, enjoy specialties like the Roasted & Smoked Half Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs with their signature sauces, or purchase family meal kits like Shrimp & Bucatini Pasta or Italian Sausage & Semolina to enjoy cooking at home for the family. In addition, Alter Q is one of the restaurants taking part in the Frontline Foods Miami movement, so your dollars will be put to greater use, benefiting the frontline workers in our city. To order, please visit its site here.

MAMA’S ON WHEELS

For $25/person, catering company Mama’s On Wheels will deliver a gourmet Easter Sunday experience including two main courses, two sides and a dessert per person. Main menu items include Roasted Leg of Lamb with a Red Wine Reduction; Pan-Seared Salmon with Creamy Lemon Dill Sauce; Herb Whole Roasted Chicken with White Wine Sauce; and Roasted Pork Loin with Brown Sugar Dijon Glaze. Side dishes include creamed potatoes au gratin, sautéed green beans with shallots, honey glazed carrots, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese or a seasonal garden salad. And for dessert, indulge in chocolate chip cookies, fudge brownies or chocolate-covered strawberries. To place your order, please call 786-471-8078 or email mama@mamasonwheels.com.