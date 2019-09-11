Chef Brad Kilgore Shares His Haute Guide To The 305

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera @rubenpictures

Famed chef and restaurateur Brad Kilgore certainly knows the Magic City and its best known and hidden gems. He’s created some of Miami’s most beloved eateries, including the original restaurant, Alter, located in Wynwood, as well as his two newest additions—Kaido and Ember in the Miami Design District. He also serves as the Culinary Director of Brava at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

He’s received high acclaim over the years, becoming a five-time James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2019—including Best New Restaurant for Alter and Rising Star chef in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, in 2016, Brad was named Best New Chef in America by Food & Wine Magazine and Alter was named a Diners Discovery from San Pellegrino “The World’s 50 Best.”

From his mouth-watering “soft egg” at Alter to innovative libations at Kaido or melt-in-your-mouth steak at Ember, Kilgore has certainly won over Miamians with his decadent cuisine and creative culinary concepts. Now, he’s sharing some of his own favorites around Miami. Find all of the details below on where he eats, drinks, stays, shops, relaxes and more.

Where were you born: Lenexa, Kansas – Suburb of Kansas City, Kansas

How long in Miami: Almost 10 years

Neighborhood: Design District/Wynwood

Occupation: Restauranteur / Chef

Favorite restaurant: Too many to pick from, it depends on the day and my mood!

Best sushi: Naoe for a memorable experience and Itamae for everyday delicious sushi

Best Italian: Macchialina

Best new restaurant: This is a tough one, I haven’t been able to try everything I have been wanting to, but my bet is on Boia De – Alex and Luci are super talented and the food looks just amazing

Best hidden gem: Sabor a Peru

Best healthy eating spot: Tran An

Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Plant Miami

Best late-night dining restaurant: 1800 lucky, try B-side sushi

Best fine dining restaurant: Surf Club

Best waterfront dining (for Miami): Amara is beautiful. It’s very nice to sit outside and have dinner overlooking the water

Best dessert: Stubborn Seed or MadLab Creamery – very different vibes

Best cocktails: Sweet Liberty

Best wine list: There are a few around town, but I always love Jackie Pirolos’s wine list at Macchialina

Best place for a romantic date: Le Sirenuse

Best nightclub: Space/Floyd

Best Sunday brunch: La Mar in The Mandarin Oriental

Best place for a power business meeting: Edge

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): 1 Hotel

Best hotel for out of town guests: The Four Seasons at the Surf Club

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Any store in the Design District, this is the place to shop. From interesting small boutiques to the top brands.

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Rolex all the way! They have the best people working there. Ask for Victor or Gabriela in Design District location and they will take care if you!

Best spa: The turnberry spa is great, but there are really so many amazing spas in the city, including the Setai spa and the spa at the Mandarin Oriental

Favorite charity event: This is a very tough one, being in the restaurant industry there are quite a few charities we support. I know most people have one or two charities they full force support but being able to shine a light on a variety of charities and supporting a wide range is what we like to do at Kilgore Culinary. We work with Common Threads, Diabetes Research Foundation and NoKidHungry to name a few.

Favorite cultural event: Art Basel

Favorite cultural institution: Adrienne Arsht Center

Best steakhouse: Edge Steakhouse

Best pizza: Lucali

Best lunch: Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Best gym/athletic facility: Anatomy

Best massage: The Standard is always a treat

Best museum/exhibit: The Frost Museum

Best weekend getaway/staycation: My wife and I love doing staycations and we do them all over the city, but where we stay depends on the experience we are setting out to have. If we want a beach retreat we will head to the Four Seasons in Bal Harbour, or for an edgy city dinner and drinks nights we stay in Brickell either at the SLS lux or at the East, and when we want a mixture of both we do Soho Beach House or The Standard. Can’t go wrong with any of these. We also like to go to Boca Ratón and stay at the Waldorf which is close enough to be a staycation.

Describe your city in three words: Paradise, growing, exciting

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya Gardens

All-around favorite spot in Miami: Soho Beach House

Best aspect of Miami: Living in a city like Miami is incomparable, the best of both worlds, it is a busy city but also a vacation town. You can work hard one day and relax by the pool with a cocktail the next, and do this all year round.