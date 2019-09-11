Chef Brad Kilgore Shares His Haute Guide To The 305

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera @rubenpictures
Famed chef and restaurateur Brad Kilgore certainly knows the Magic City and its best known and hidden gems. He’s created some of Miami’s most beloved eateries, including the original restaurant, Alter, located in Wynwood, as well as his two newest additions—Kaido and Ember in the Miami Design District. He also serves as the Culinary Director of Brava at the Adrienne Arsht Center.
He’s received high acclaim over the years, becoming a five-time James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2019—including Best New Restaurant for Alter and Rising Star chef in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, in 2016, Brad was named Best New Chef in America by Food & Wine Magazine and Alter was named a Diners Discovery from San Pellegrino “The World’s 50 Best.”
From his mouth-watering “soft egg” at Alter to innovative libations at Kaido or melt-in-your-mouth steak at Ember, Kilgore has certainly won over Miamians with his decadent cuisine and creative culinary concepts. Now, he’s sharing some of his own favorites around Miami. Find all of the details below on where he eats, drinks, stays, shops, relaxes and more.
Where were you born: Lenexa, Kansas – Suburb of Kansas City, Kansas
How long in Miami: Almost 10 years
Neighborhood: Design District/Wynwood
Occupation: Restauranteur / Chef
Favorite restaurant: Too many to pick from, it depends on the day and my mood!
Best sushi: Naoe for a memorable experience and Itamae for everyday delicious sushi
Best Italian: Macchialina
Best new restaurant: This is a tough one, I haven’t been able to try everything I have been wanting to, but my bet is on Boia De – Alex and Luci are super talented and the food looks just amazing
Best hidden gem: Sabor a Peru
Best healthy eating spot: Tran An
Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Plant Miami
Best late-night dining restaurant: 1800 lucky, try B-side sushi
Best fine dining restaurant: Surf Club
Best waterfront dining (for Miami): Amara is beautiful. It’s very nice to sit outside and have dinner overlooking the water
Best dessert: Stubborn Seed or MadLab Creamery – very different vibes
Best cocktails: Sweet Liberty
Best wine list: There are a few around town, but I always love Jackie Pirolos’s wine list at Macchialina
Best place for a romantic date: Le Sirenuse
Best nightclub: Space/Floyd
Best Sunday brunch: La Mar in The Mandarin Oriental
Best place for a power business meeting: Edge
Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): 1 Hotel
Best hotel for out of town guests: The Four Seasons at the Surf Club
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Any store in the Design District, this is the place to shop. From interesting small boutiques to the top brands.
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Rolex all the way! They have the best people working there. Ask for Victor or Gabriela in Design District location and they will take care if you!
Best spa: The turnberry spa is great, but there are really so many amazing spas in the city, including the Setai spa and the spa at the Mandarin Oriental
Favorite charity event: This is a very tough one, being in the restaurant industry there are quite a few charities we support. I know most people have one or two charities they full force support but being able to shine a light on a variety of charities and supporting a wide range is what we like to do at Kilgore Culinary. We work with Common Threads, Diabetes Research Foundation and NoKidHungry to name a few.
Favorite cultural event: Art Basel
Favorite cultural institution: Adrienne Arsht Center
Best steakhouse: Edge Steakhouse
Best pizza: Lucali
Best lunch: Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Best gym/athletic facility: Anatomy
Best massage: The Standard is always a treat
Best museum/exhibit: The Frost Museum
Best weekend getaway/staycation: My wife and I love doing staycations and we do them all over the city, but where we stay depends on the experience we are setting out to have. If we want a beach retreat we will head to the Four Seasons in Bal Harbour, or for an edgy city dinner and drinks nights we stay in Brickell either at the SLS lux or at the East, and when we want a mixture of both we do Soho Beach House or The Standard. Can’t go wrong with any of these. We also like to go to Boca Ratón and stay at the Waldorf which is close enough to be a staycation.
Describe your city in three words: Paradise, growing, exciting
Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya Gardens
All-around favorite spot in Miami: Soho Beach House
Best aspect of Miami: Living in a city like Miami is incomparable, the best of both worlds, it is a busy city but also a vacation town. You can work hard one day and relax by the pool with a cocktail the next, and do this all year round.