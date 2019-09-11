LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Chef Brad Kilgore Shares His Haute Guide To The 305

City Guide, Haute Secrets

 

ALTER-BRAD-HEADSHOT-DSC06524Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera @rubenpictures

Famed chef and restaurateur Brad Kilgore certainly knows the Magic City and its best known and hidden gems. He’s created some of Miami’s most beloved eateries, including the original restaurant, Alter, located in Wynwood, as well as his two newest additions—Kaido and Ember in the Miami Design District. He also serves as the Culinary Director of Brava at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

He’s received high acclaim over the years, becoming a five-time James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2019—including Best New Restaurant for Alter and Rising Star chef in 2016 and 2017. Additionally, in 2016, Brad was named Best New Chef in America by Food & Wine Magazine and Alter was named a Diners Discovery from San Pellegrino “The World’s 50 Best.”

From his mouth-watering “soft egg” at Alter to innovative libations at Kaido or melt-in-your-mouth steak at Ember, Kilgore has certainly won over Miamians with his decadent cuisine and creative culinary concepts. Now, he’s sharing some of his own favorites around Miami. Find all of the details below on where he eats, drinks, stays, shops, relaxes and more.

Where were you born: Lenexa, Kansas – Suburb of Kansas City, Kansas

How long in MiamiAlmost 10 years

Neighborhood: Design District/Wynwood

Occupation: Restauranteur / Chef

Favorite restaurant: Too many to pick from, it depends on the day and my mood!

Best sushi: Naoe for a memorable experience and Itamae for everyday delicious sushi

Best Italian: Macchialina

Best new restaurant: This is a tough one, I haven’t been able to try everything I have been wanting to, but my bet is on Boia De – Alex and Luci are super talented and the food looks just amazing 

Best hidden gem: Sabor a Peru

Best healthy eating spot: Tran An 

Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: Plant Miami

Best late-night dining restaurant: 1800 lucky, try B-side sushi 

Best fine dining restaurant: Surf Club 

Best waterfront dining (for Miami): Amara is beautiful. It’s very nice to sit outside and have dinner overlooking the water

Best dessert: Stubborn Seed or MadLab Creamery – very different vibes

Best cocktails: Sweet Liberty 

Best wine list: There are a few around town, but I always love Jackie Pirolos’s wine list at Macchialina 

Best place for a romantic date: Le Sirenuse

Best nightclub: Space/Floyd

Best Sunday brunch: La Mar in The Mandarin Oriental

Best place for a power business meeting: Edge

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): 1 Hotel 

Best hotel for out of town guests: The Four Seasons at the Surf Club

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Any store in the Design District, this is the place to shop. From interesting small boutiques to the top brands. 

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Rolex all the way! They have the best people working there. Ask for Victor or Gabriela in Design District location and they will take care if you!

Best spa: The turnberry spa is great, but there are really so many amazing spas in the city, including the Setai spa and the spa at the Mandarin Oriental

Favorite charity event: This is a very tough one, being in the restaurant industry there are quite a few charities we support. I know most people have one or two charities they full force support but being able to shine a light on a variety of charities and supporting a wide range is what we like to do at Kilgore Culinary. We work with Common Threads, Diabetes Research Foundation and NoKidHungry to name a few.

Favorite cultural event: Art Basel

Favorite cultural institution: Adrienne Arsht Center 

Best steakhouse: Edge Steakhouse  

Best pizza: Lucali

Best lunch: Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Best gym/athletic facility: Anatomy 

Best massage: The Standard is always a treat

Best museum/exhibit: The Frost Museum

Best weekend getaway/staycation: My wife and I love doing staycations and we do them all over the city, but where we stay depends on the experience we are setting out to have. If we want a beach retreat we will head to the Four Seasons in Bal Harbour, or for an edgy city dinner and drinks nights we stay in Brickell either at the SLS lux or at the East, and when we want a mixture of both we do Soho Beach House or The Standard. Can’t go wrong with any of these. We also like to go to Boca Ratón and stay at the Waldorf which is close enough to be a staycation.

Describe your city in three words: Paradise, growing, exciting

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya Gardens

All-around favorite spot in MiamiSoho Beach House

Best aspect of MiamiLiving in a city like Miami is incomparable, the best of both worlds, it is a busy city but also a vacation town. You can work hard one day and relax by the pool with a cocktail the next, and do this all year round.

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
DIORAMOUR
Fashion
September 11, 2019
Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
News
September 10, 2019
Louis Vuitton Releases Gorgeous Art Of Travel Campaign Featuring Iconic Leathergoods
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Karl Lagerfeld
Art
September 10, 2019
Fashion Photographer Simon Procter Gives Us An Inside Look Into The Life Of Karl Lagerfeld With New Rizzoli Book LAGERFELD: THE CHANEL SHOWS
By Deyvanshi Masrani
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader