Amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, officials across the U.S. are encouraging social distancing and self-quarantining measures and the hospitality is feeling the effects full-force.

As of this afternoon, the city of Miami has made the official decision to close bars and nightclubs, dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios and non-essential businesses to close until further notice. During this time, restaurants and bars that serve food are permitted to remain open for takeout and delivery only. This will go into effect on March 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

However, while the hospitality industry is forced to re-strategize business models, many are offering new delivery and take out services to continue providing for the community. We encourage utilizing these services to support local businesses who will be suffering in this time. The good news is that many of the food delivery services have lowered or eliminated their fees for both restaurants and consumers, encouraging more to participate as this plays out.

Below is an outline of some of our favorite spots by neighborhood where you can currently order-in through delivery or pickup throughout Miami:

BRICKELL

Casa Tua Cucina – new take-out and delivery service offered with “Next Door” for local Brickell residents, as well as delivery via Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats

DC Pie Co. – available for takeout and delivery via UberEats

Pubbelly Sushi – available for delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Sugar at EAST, Miami – available with new delivery menu via UberEats

WYNWOOD

KYU – Contactless pick-up available, with delivery app services poised to launch later this week. Call the restaurant for more information 786-577-0150

Ono Poke Shop – available to-go, as well as delivery via Postmates and UberEats

Laid Fresh -available to-go and delivery via UberEats

Joe & The Juice – available to-go (with contactless pickup offered) and delivery via Postmates and UberEats

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

Ember – now called Ember Eats, Ember will be delivery-ready, available through Caviar or PostMates beginning next week (exact date TBD)

Pura Vida – available for pick-up or delivery through Postmates or UberEats

OTL – available for pickup via Postmates

MIMO

CHICA Miami – offering curbside pick-up/take-out and delivery by calling the restaurant directly and checking the site for the most current information and menus available 786.632.7725 http://chicarestaurant.com/miami

Wabi Sabi by Shuji – pick-up via curbside service, as well as restaurant delivery for orders over $100 within two-mile radius and delivery via UberEats

MIAMI BEACH

Gitano at Casa Faena – available for delivery via UberEats

Drunken Dragon – available for delivery via UberEats, DoorDash or Grubhub

Bodega South Beach – available for pick-up and delivery from 11:30-12 a.m. daily, with special local code: WFH for 20-percent off your online order at bodegataqueria.com

Pizza Bar South Beach – available for pick-up and delivery from 11-12 a.m. daily, with special local code: WFH for 20-percent off your online order at pizzabar.com

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. – available for delivery via UberEats and Postmates from 4-10 p.m.

Yardbird – offering curbside pick-up/take-out and delivery by calling the restaurant directly and checking the site for hte most recent information and menus available 305.538.5220 https://www.runchickenrun.com/pickup/

BAL HARBOUR

Makoto – takeout available

Le Zoo – offering takeout and delivery only, available through UberEats

For more restaurants, please head to delivery service apps like UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub and Caviar for additional pick-up and delivery options, and remember to support local business!