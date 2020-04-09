Photo Credit: Frontline Foods Miami

As our country and world continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, more and more people are stepping up to do their part to help give back. Chef José Andrés has long been a prominent figure within the philanthropic world, having served millions of meals through his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Since the quarantines began, he has rallied his troops to aid in feeding those left without meals throughout our country through his organization and generous partners. Now, the Miami branch of Frontline Foods has launched to aid with the national COVID-19 Clinical Meal Support in partnership with Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. Together, they will use the power of food to heal and strengthen the local communities and most importantly, our brave frontline workers, in this time of crisis.

Frontline Foods Miami launched just last week, with a rapid expansion plan in motion to address South Florida areas in need. The mission of the group of “food-first responders” is to provide support to medical professionals who are fighting on the frontlines every day, as well as the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their doors open due to the quarantine orders. To address both sides of the equation, the organization utilizes donations of $15-$20 per meal to give to participating restaurants to produce and deliver individually-wrapped meals, complementary to the hospitals.

Photo Credit: Frontline Foods Miami

The initiative kicked off on April 3 with Miami’s famed Chef Brad Kilgore and his team at Alter Q—a newly opened to-go restaurant and market that offers comfort food as well as market products, butcher cuts and more—who prepared 50 meals that were distributed to the Larkin Community Hospital.

Since then, Frontline Foods Miami has been able to onboard an additional 20 restaurants to churn out hundreds of meals per day, with 4,300 meals delivered to date under their belts, reaching emergency rooms and ICU’s at some of the city’s biggest hospitals like Jackson Health Systems and Mount Sinai.

Photo Credit: Frontline Foods Miami

Currently, participating restaurants include: Alter Q, Stiltsville, Root & Bone, Blackbrick Chinese, Blue Collar, Eating House, Via Emilia 9, Spanglish/Grails, Baby Jane, The Daily Creative Food Co., Dos Croquetas, Jaguar Sun, Ms. Cheezious, Rusty Pelican, Earls Kitchen & Bar, Pizza Bar, Latin Cafe 2000, Sriracha House and Pucci’s Pizza.

Supporting local has never been more important—help keep our frontline workers healthily fed and our restaurants in business by supporting these 20 restaurants with pickup, delivery and donations made to the organization.

Photo Credit: Frontline Foods Miami