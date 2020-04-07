Jillian Michaels
Top Luxury Loungewear Picks For Your New #WFH Life

Fashion, News

The potentially fatal COVID-19/coronavirus has been detrimental to the world as we know it. As self-isolating and social distancing have been the most effective tools in stopping (or at least slowing down) the rapid spread of this global threat, nation-wide lockdowns, quarantines and curfews have been implemented, due to the increasing number of cases in the U.S. For those of us who are lucky enough to be able to work remotely, the “work from home” movement has begun, even spurring the #WFH hashtag on social media. First and foremost, hoping that everyone is keeping safe and taking all necessary precautionary measures for the health and safety of ourselves and of our respective cities/countries/the world. And secondly, so that you can remain chic but comfortable during this unprecedented time at home, here’s a roundup of the top luxury loungewear picks from some of my favorite designers/Houses—and feel free to mix and match!

FENDI FF LOGO SHEARLING SLIDES + SOCKS
Priced at $790 + $220; click here for more information

FENDI FUR SLIDESPhoto Credit: FENDI FENDI SOCKSPhoto Credit: FENDI

GUCCI GG PSYCHEDELIC PRINT SILK SHIRT + PAJAMA PANT
Priced at $1980 + 1500, click here for more information

gucci gg psychedelicPhoto Credit: Gucci gucci gg psychedelic Photo Credit: Gucci

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI CASHMERE HOODIE + SWEATPANT
Priced at $2500 + $3400, click here for more information

brunello cucinelliPhoto Credit: Brunello Cucinelli Brunello CucinelliPhoto Credit: Brunello Cucinelli

SAINT LAURENT PALM PRINT HOODIE + SWEATSHIRT
Priced at $890 + $850, click here for more information

saint laurent sweatshirtPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent saint laurent sweatshirtPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent

LOUIS VUITTON MINK FUR HOMEY FLAT MULE, DREAMY FLAT LOAFER + SLEEP MASK
Priced at $1480, $2010 and $1040; click here for more information

Louis Vuitton homey mink mulePhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton mink dreamy loaferPhoto Credit: Louis Vuittonlouis vuitton sleeping maskPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

THE REFORMATION TANNER CLASSIC HOODIE IN TORNADO
Priced at $88; click here for more information

the reformation tanner hoodiePhoto Credit: The Reformation

RAFFI ‘THE CAMILLA’ CASHMERE SWEATER + ‘THE MEGHAN’ CASHMERE DUSTER
Priced at $255 +  $310; click here for more information

raffi online the camille sweaterPhoto Credit: Raffi Online

raffi online the MEGHAN sweaterPhoto Credit: Raffi Online

LULULEMON ALIGN PANT
Price $98; click here for more information

LULULEMON ALIGN PANTPhoto Credit: lululemon

 

