Nobu Hotel Chicago To Open In The West Loop June/July 2020

City Guide, News

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

World-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro and Meir Tepper‘s Nobu Hotels has continued its expansion plan for 2020, this year poised to open up in four more cities including Chicago, Warsaw, London and Riyadh.

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

Situated in Chicago’s hip West Loop neighborhood amongst the famous “restaurant row,” which houses hot spots like Oriole, Au Cheval, Girl & The Goat, and Avec, as well as Soho House Chicago, the area will be welcoming its newest and most anticipated opening: Nobu Hotel Chicago.

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

While the clean and minimalistic, yet luxurious Nobu Hotel brand that pays homage to old-world Japanese influences will shine through at the property, it will also take on its own unique essence of the Midwestern town. To add to the culinary-rich neighborhood, Chicagoans will be delighted at the introduction of a brand-new Nobu restaurant spanning 10,000-square feet, opening out on Restaurant Row, offering the famed brand’s signature dishes from Crispy Rice to Miso Black Cod, Yellowtail Jalepeño sashimi and more. In addition to the restaurant space, there will also be a 3,000-square foot multi-use site perfect for private social functions and meeting space.

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

Fitting for the Windy City, the luxury hotel will house an indoor pool for guests to use at any time of the year, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center and luxury spa that offers the signature Nobu Hotel hospitality and tranquility to its guests. The hotel features 119 guest rooms and suites, as well as an indoor lounge and outdoor terrace, perfect for the warm summer nights where you want to dine, drink and enjoy stunning views of the city.

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

Nobu Hotel Chicago is set to open between June and July 2020—just in time for Chicago’s most popular and wonderful time of the year. For more information, please visit its site here.

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

Nobu ChicagoPhoto Credit: Nobu Chicago

