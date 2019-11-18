Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

It was a warm and sultry, star-studded night in Cabo as Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Allison Janney traveled south from L.A. to join co-founders Robert De Niro, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meier Teper at the official opening party for the all-new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Guests from all over the world flew in for the grand celebration, which was also attended by local Los Cabos VIPs as well as government officials. All came together in the hotel’s lobby to watch Matsuhisa cut the official opening ribbon with a ceremonial sword.

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Following the cutting of the ribbon, guests gathered for the traditional sake ceremony to the sound of Japanese Taiko drummers. After breaking the lid to the sake barrel with wooden mallets, sake was served to guests in traditional masu cups for a grand toast. A tradition that dates back years, the sake ceremony marks the start of new beginnings and good luck—not that this luxury property needs it.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

A dinner of Nobu’s signature dishes was served, which include toro tartar, lobster tacos and yellowtail sashimi.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Later in the night, guests enjoyed an extravagant fireworks display reflecting over the ocean at Nobu Restaurant. The celebrations continued throughout the evening with entertainment including fire dancers and an exclusive performance from DJ and producer DJ Cassidy.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the first Nobu hotel in Mexico, and the ninth property to open within the Nobu Hospitality portfolio.