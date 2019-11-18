Haute 100 atmopshere
Robert De Niro & Nobu Matsuhisa Celebrate The Official Opening of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Celebrities, News, Travel

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Opening
Leonardo DiCaprio, Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

It was a warm and sultry, star-studded night in Cabo as Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Allison Janney traveled south from L.A. to join co-founders Robert De Niro, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meier Teper at the official opening party for the all-new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Opening
Executive Chef & Owner Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Co-Founder Robert De Niro

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Guests from all over the world flew in for the grand celebration, which was also attended by local Los Cabos VIPs as well as government officials. All came together in the hotel’s lobby to watch Matsuhisa cut the official opening ribbon with a ceremonial sword.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Opening
Allison Janney

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Following the cutting of the ribbon, guests gathered for the traditional sake ceremony to the sound of Japanese Taiko drummers. After breaking the lid to the sake barrel with wooden mallets, sake was served to guests in traditional masu cups for a grand toast. A tradition that dates back years, the sake ceremony marks the start of new beginnings and good luck—not that this luxury property needs it.

Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch Party
DJ Cassidy DJs a set

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

A dinner of Nobu’s signature dishes was served, which include toro tartar, lobster tacos and yellowtail sashimi.

Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch Party
Taiko drummers perform during the Ribbon Cutting ceremony

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Later in the night, guests enjoyed an extravagant fireworks display reflecting over the ocean at Nobu Restaurant. The celebrations continued throughout the evening with entertainment including fire dancers and an exclusive performance from DJ and producer DJ Cassidy.

Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch Party
Co-Founder Robert De Niro, Executive Chef & Owner Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Principal Meir Teper, CEO Trevor Horwell and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos GM Felix Schlokat speak onstage during a press conference at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is the first Nobu hotel in Mexico, and the ninth property to open within the Nobu Hospitality portfolio.

