The new 2020 INFINITI QX80 celebrates 30 years since the brand entered the U.S. market.

Photo Credit: INFINITI North America

As the leader of INFINITI’s lineup of SUVs, the all-new QX80 has a modern and powerful standing. The driver and passengers enjoy the comforts of the interior while traveling on the latest in motor technology and efficiency.

The QX80 LUXE has a brand-new generation INFINITI InTouchTM System with an HD twin-screen display, revised center stack and console, new 7-inch TFT meter display, Charcoal Burl interior trim, and two new exterior paint colors. Apple Car Play®, Android AutoTM and Lane Departure Warning, Backup Collision Intervention and Blind Spot Warning are a standard in the QX80 LUXE.

Photo Credit: INFINITI North America

As an ode to the 30th anniversary, the EDITION 30 Package has 22-inch dark forged aluminum-alloy wheels with black center caps and 275/50R22 all-season tires. The black mesh grille, dark chrome grille surround and black mirror caps make their presence known on the car.

The QX80 LIMITED has more exclusive features, such as custom dark machine-finished 22-inch wheels, matte silver open-pore Ashwood trim, and satin chrome elements.

The exterior of the 2020 QX80 is 210.2 inches long, 75.8 inches tall (with roof rails), 79.9 inches wide, and has a 121.1-inch wheelbase. The heavy look and feel of the car do not take away from its elegant movement and performance. The taillights are thin, while the headlamps have triple light guide technology, providing the highest lighting and visibility from all angles.

Photo Credit: INFINITI North America

Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist and LED fog lights are a standard feature on the INFINITI QX80. The car’s independent double-wishbone suspension, with Dual-Flow Path® twin-tube absorbers, guarantees a comfortable ride at any speed.

A cool feature is the car’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control (HBMC) technology. It catches leans and rolls as the WX80 turns into a corner and adjusts the suspension.

The QX80’s strength is not to be understated. Throught Rear-Auto-Leveling Suspension, it can tow up to 8,500 pounds and carry up to 95.1 cubic feet of interior cargo volume when used to its capacity.

Photo Credit: INFINITI North America

The LUXE and LIMITED each have their own steering system. On the first, an engine-speed sensitive power-assist. On the latter, a vehicle-speed-sensitive power-assist, which is also available on the LUXE in the Proactive package.Technology within the QX80 keeps drivers alert of the surroundings, hazards up ahead, and conditions. This includes Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. If a collision is not avoidable, the system automatically “hits the brakes” to reduce speed and mitigate the impact as much as possible. It can also detect human shapes through cameras.The interior is roomy and luxurious. The seven adults that fit comfortably inside have their own individual controls; eight-passenger seating capacity is available.

On LUXE models, the front seats are heated; LIMITED offers heated and cooled front seats as standard. The upholstery is presented with Wheat or Graphite, available in customary and fine leather, or a premium semi-aniline leather. The different options for the interior of the QX80 are tailored to customers’ tastes, ensuring their comfort, safety, and enjoyment.

The 2020 INFINITI QX80 earned the 2020 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost To Own Award in the luxury full-size SUV category. A positive review from the Irvine, California-based company is highly sought by carmakers and recognized by auto lovers.

Photo Credit: INFINITI North America

