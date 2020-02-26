This year’s Wine & Food Week debuted with a bang when Chef Justin Brown introduced himself and his Royal British cuisine to Miami last Tuesday, February 18, during a demonstration at the upcoming Aston Martin Residences Kitchen. Global real estate developer, owner, and investor, G&G Business Developments, is currently constructing what will be Aston Martin Residences Miami—a luxurious, state-of-the-art condominium building planning to complete construction by 2022. This is the first real estate venture for Aston Martin, the independent, British manufacturer of luxury sports cars. What better way to debut the company’s new opportunity than with the award-winning, British-born Chef, Justin Brown?

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

G&G Business Developments showcased the model kitchen design that will be incorporated into all 391 luxury condominiums and penthouses priced anywhere between the $750,000s to $50 million of Aston Martin Residences Miami. Each kitchen will include Bulthaup cabinets and Gaggenau appliances and will be designed by Marek Reichman, EVP and Chief Creative Officer at Aston Martin. The news of these spectacular amenities dropped when a select number of Miami’s top real estate professionals and special guests were invited to Chef Justin Brown’s demonstration set in one of these beautiful kitchens with an oceanfront backdrop.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

After spending 15 years in the UK and Europe consulting for some of the top hotel groups and festivals, running Michelin Star status restaurants, and writing four cookbooks, Chef Justin Brown relocated to South Florida in January. Brown is an expert in both contemporary and classic British gastronomy and owns Bao Buns Amsterdam and The Chippy, located in Amsterdam—two culinary concepts he plans to open in Miami as well. Justin Brown specifically chose this special event to introduce himself to Miami and “to demonstrate the true character and essence of English culture and how you can really feel at home with your own comfortable style of cooking in the brilliance of an Aston Martin Residences Kitchen,” as he quotes.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests were excited to savor the same dishes enjoyed by members of the royal family by a chef honored as Chef of the Year UK three years running and Michelin Guide for ten years in a row. Chef Brown prepared Fresh Salmon Confit with Garden Herb Salad—the appetizer at Prince William’s wedding—and 10 Hour Slow Roasted Pork Belly—the main course at Prince Harry’s wedding. The event ended with Sticky Toffee Pudding with Clotted Cream, a known favorite of The Queen.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The Aston Martin Residences Kitchen is perfectly described as, “a shrouding of radiance, purity and warmth that ensures the kitchen environment is both intimate and inviting for both casual cooks and the most seasoned gourmand,“ by German Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments. Revuelta Architecture and Bodas Miani Anger designed the Aston Martin Residences itself to be a 66-story, sailboat shaped tower made of curved glass and steel. The exclusive demonstration given by British, culinary visionary, Chef Justin Brown, successfully promoted the traditional ambiance of one’s kitchen at home amongst the glamorous design of Miami’s new architectural gem.

Photo Credit: Aston Martin Residences

If you want to know more about the Aston Martin Residences, it will be located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way on the Downtown Miami waterfront.