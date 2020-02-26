Morimoto
Anthony Vaccarello Plays With “Discipline & Pleasure” For Saint Laurent Winter 2020 Collection At Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

lenny kravitz, zoe kravitz, francois pinault
Lenny & Zoë Kravitz with François-Henri Pinault

Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks

For his Winter 2020 collection for Saint Laurent, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello brings back a well-received aesthetic of the ’90s: what the House calls “well-behaved and overly bourgeoise elegance.” Materials like lace, cashmere and latex, combined with patterns like houndstooth, panther and polka dots provide a welcomed contrast, portraying the courageous, risk-taking, thrill-seeking Saint Laurent woman. The collection as a whole teeters between the concepts of discipline and pleasure, but maintains a high level of sophistication that Saint Laurent always does. Scroll to see some of my personal highlight looks from the runway, as well as VIPs who attended, including Lenny Kravitz with his daughter Zoë, Lily Collins, Kit HaringtonHailey Bieber, Amber Valletta, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz, Rami Malek and of course, François-Henri Pinault.

Kit Harrington & Lily Collins
Kit Harington & Lily Collins

Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks

Rami Malek
Rami Malek

Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

Lily Colins, Kit Harington & Hailey Bieber
Lily Colins, Kit Harington & Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks

Amber Valetta
Amber Valletta

Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

Zoe & Lenny Kravitz
Zoe & Lenny Kravitz

Photo Credit: Saint LaurentSaint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint LaurentPhoto Credit: Saint Laurent Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Winter 2020Photo Credit: Saint Laurent

 

