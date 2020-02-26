Photo Credit: Saskia Lawaks
For his Winter 2020 collection for Saint Laurent, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello brings back a well-received aesthetic of the ’90s: what the House calls “well-behaved and overly bourgeoise elegance.” Materials like lace, cashmere and latex, combined with patterns like houndstooth, panther and polka dots provide a welcomed contrast, portraying the courageous, risk-taking, thrill-seeking Saint Laurent woman. The collection as a whole teeters between the concepts of discipline and pleasure, but maintains a high level of sophistication that Saint Laurent always does. Scroll to see some of my personal highlight looks from the runway, as well as VIPs who attended, including Lenny Kravitz with his daughter Zoë, Lily Collins, Kit Harington, Hailey Bieber, Amber Valletta, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz, Rami Malek and of course, François-Henri Pinault.
Photo Credit: Saint Laurent
Photo Credit: Saint Laurent
