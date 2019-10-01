Photo Credit: Aston Martin

Book the ultimate weekend getaway at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas as the world-class resort partners with luxury, exotic car brand Aston Martin for a one-of-a-kind excursion package.

“Waldorf Astoria guests have exclusive access to Aston Martin’s bespoke drive and stay packages in some of the most sought-after destinations in the portfolio,” said Dino Michael, global brand head for Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “During the upcoming drive event for Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, guests will be able to experience both brands through a curated, private drive in one of Aston Martin’s latest models while also enjoying the hotel’s unforgettable and best-in-class service.”

Guests can book this exclusive package between October 18-21. The package includes a one-hour guided driving experience down the Las Vegas Strip to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Guests will also enjoy a two-night stay in a 1,650-square-foot penthouse suite complete with floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom, a glamorous spa-like bathroom, a spacious private dining and bar area and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

The perks don’t stop there. The package also includes two 60-minute spa treatments, a cabana rental, and a four-course chef’s tasting menu for two at Twist by Pierre Gagnaire during the stay.

During the eventful weekend, Aston Martin will also host a women’s driving rally and a luncheon with Aston’s first female president, Laura Schwab. The driving rally is a separate event and not related to the driving experience package.

“We are excited to continue to develop once-in-a-lifetime experiences in partnership with Aston Martin that have Waldorf Astoria’s service philosophy at its core,” Michael said.

As part of the multi-year partnership between both global brands, exclusive driving events have already taken place this year in Palms Springs and Shanghai. Upcoming driving experiences will be in Atlanta and Dubai.

To book the Aston Martin Driving Experience package at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, click here.

For more information on the Aston Martin Driving Experience in other cities, click here.