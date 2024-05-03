David A. Steinberg: A Billionaire Entrepreneur Who Continues To Succeed

Florida has seen many transplants in the last few years and among them has been a great entrepreneurial success story, Billionaire David A. Steinberg who has been Co-Founder and CEO of seven different companies: two being unicorns (both of which he has taken public), three of which have been acquired in multi-million dollar deals, and one that is still private.

Today, David serves as CEO of Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the company he co-founded with John Sculley (former Apple CEO and Pepsi President). David is a philanthoprist and resides in Miami with his wife, Kristen and children.

David recently sat down with Haute Living to share some thoughts.

Haute Living: What does the day to day life of a successful, busy entrepreneur like you look like?

My days tend to be shockingly busy and that is how I like it. No matter where I am in the world I generally wake up early, around 5 AM. I read and work out first thing in the morning. Healthy body, healthy mind.

Depending on what time zone I am on I tend to have between ten to fifteen meetings, zooms or calls per day with face to face time with clients or staff. I try to get some family time in before or during dinner, and before bed catch up on email before I get into bed.

There’s not really a set schedule, other than being busy and productive.

Where do you spend your time?

My home is Miami, Florida which I enjoy very much. Physically, I tend to be between Miami, New York, DC and Southern California. I travel a lot, both domestically and internationally. Mentally where I am depends on what I have to deal with that day.

Where do you think we will see the most technology changes this year?

I think anybody who doesn’t say artificial intelligence right now would look silly. I do think this is the game changing tech of our generation. I think we’re going to see major steps in how AI will create efficiency for companies first and then meaningful revenue growth resulting from it. Every company, and every person should spend time on artificial intelligence.

Over the next five years? What excites you the most? What scares you the most?

Artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence and artificial intelligence again. Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google’s owner Alphabet said that artificial Intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity, or the internet and I agree, other then maybe fire lol . That of course presents opportunities and challenges.

What are some attributes you look for in leaders? How do you inspire and lead people?

I really strive to have an entrepreneur culture in the organizations that I found and run. So I truly like leaders who are incredibly intelligent and simultaneously empathetic. It is more difficult combination to put together then you might realize. The trick is to hire great people and let them do their jobs.

What Miami spots (restaurant/bar/venues) define the city to you?

Miami is an amazing city and the best is yet to come. I am a big foodie and I think the Miami restaurant scene is simply amazing. I particularly love all of the major food group venues, especially Carbone. Also love The Surf Club by Thomas Keller, Casadonna by the Tao Group and Groot Hospitality, and Prime 112, all of which I am a regular at.

What are some of your goals for 2024?

Every year I set a number of goals that I then published to my senior team and my family to help me accomplish them and or hold me accountable. Some of the big ones this year are take Zeta to the next level organizationally as we approach $1 billion a year in revenue, continue to evolve our existing artificial intelligence platform, continue to improve my tennis game and focus on having a deep and meaningful relationship with my wife and five children. Onward and upward.

How do you balance work and family? Tell us a little about that.

To me, I think Jeff Bezos said it best when he said there really is no “balance”. I am constantly thinking about my family and I am constantly focused on work. I can be on the beach with my kids responding to a text or email or in a meeting , If one of my children calls I will always pick up the phone.