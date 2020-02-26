Photo Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND FOR DIOR Photo Credit: LAURA MARIE CIEPLIK FOR DIOR

For her Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection for Dior shown at Paris Fashion Week, Maria Grazia Chiuri continues her strong and powerful female focus, finding her original inspiration from two photos of her mother from years ago. Though she did draw inspiration from her past, she also drew inspiration from the current climate of events, utilizing emphatic language and phrases as part of the set design in collaboration with the Claire Fontaine collective—”When women strike, the world stops.” “Consent. Consent. Consent.” “Women raise the upraising.” “Women’s love is unpaid labour.” The phrase “I Say I” was emblazoned at the show entrance—a phrase coined in Italian by art critic and feminist activist Carla Lonzi, “Io Dico Io.”

Showcasing all types of women and their subjectivity in expression/form, a variety of silhouettes—both tailored and relaxed—made appearances on the runway, while checks resurfaced as a recognizable and welcomed pattern on several pieces—a favorite of Monsieur Dior. “I love checks. They can be fancy and simple; elegant and easy; young and always right.” A slew of wearable pieces made up the collection, including jeans, pea coats, pleated skirts, dresses, sweaters, jackets and pants.

As always, a number of friends of the House made it to the impactful show, including Karlie Kloss, Nina Dobrev, Rachel Brosnahan, Olivia Palermo, Carla Bruni, Sigourney Weaver, Camila Coelho, Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung.

