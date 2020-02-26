louis vuitton ss20 savoir faire
Where Mastery & Artistry Meet: The Savoir-Faire Behind Nicolas Ghesquière’s SS20 Collection For Louis Vuitton
Maria Grazia Chiuri Unveils Female Empowerment Messaging In Dior FW20 Collection At PFW

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, Travel

dior fall 2020 maria grazia chiuriPhoto Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND FOR DIORDIOR FALL 2020Photo Credit: LAURA MARIE CIEPLIK FOR DIOR

For her Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection for Dior shown at Paris Fashion Week, Maria Grazia Chiuri continues her strong and powerful female focus, finding her original inspiration from two photos of her mother from years ago. Though she did draw inspiration from her past, she also drew inspiration from the current climate of events, utilizing emphatic language and phrases as part of the set design in collaboration with the Claire Fontaine collective—”When women strike, the world stops.” “Consent. Consent. Consent.” “Women raise the upraising.” “Women’s love is unpaid labour.” The phrase “I Say I” was emblazoned at the show entrance—a phrase coined in Italian by art critic and feminist activist Carla Lonzi, “Io Dico Io.”

DIOR FALL 2020 PFWPhoto Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND FOR DIORDIOR FALL 2020 PFWPhoto Credit: ADRIEN DIRAND FOR DIOR

Showcasing all types of women and their subjectivity in expression/form, a variety of silhouettes—both tailored and relaxed—made appearances on the runway, while checks resurfaced as a recognizable and welcomed pattern on several pieces—a favorite of Monsieur Dior. “I love checks. They can be fancy and simple; elegant and easy; young and always right.” A slew of wearable pieces made up the collection, including jeans, pea coats, pleated skirts, dresses, sweaters, jackets and pants.

Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior Dior FW 2020-2021Photo Credit: Dior

As always, a number of friends of the House made it to the impactful show, including Karlie Kloss, Nina Dobrev, Rachel Brosnahan, Olivia Palermo, Carla Bruni, Sigourney Weaver, Camila Coelho, Cara Delevingne and Alexa Chung.

Sigourney Weaver Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Sigourney Weaver

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Karlie Kloss Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Karlie Kloss

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Nina Dobrev Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Nina Dobrev

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Olivia Palermo Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Rachel Brosnahan Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Rachel Brosnahan

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Carla Bruni Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Carla Bruni

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Alexa Chung

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Camila Coelho Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Camila Coehlo

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Cara Delevingne Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Cara Delevingne

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

 

