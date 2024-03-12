HB
Haute Cuisine, News | March 12, 2024

Jean-Georges Vongerichten To Collaborate With The Maybourne Group Once Again With ABC Kitchens At The Emory

Haute Cuisine, News | March 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
The Emory
Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: The Emory

A new restaurant by Michelin starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will open this spring in London.

On Thursday, April 4, abc kitchens, the French chef’s latest collaboration with luxury hotel brand The Maybourne Group (the operators of Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley) will make its debut at newly opened property The Emory in Knightsbridge, London’s first all-suite hotel.

abc kitchens will be the exclusive UK restaurant of Vongerichten’s celebrated trilogy from New York, which includes abc kitchen, abcV, and abc cocina — all sitting under one roof for the very first time. Vongerichten’s original abc kitchen has proudly been a stalwart of New York’s dining scene since 2010. Though the three restaurants showcase different culinary offerings (farm-to-table fare, plant-based, and Latin-inspired, respectively), they share the same philosophy: a passionate commitment to fresh, organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced local produce.

The Emory
abc kitchens

Photo Credit: The Emory

Vongerichten’s cuisine abandons the traditional use of meat stocks and creams and instead features the intense flavours and textures from vegetable juices, fruit essences, light broths, and herbal vinaigrettes. abc kitchens’ menu will reflect this approach and showcase Vongerichten’s creative and forward-thinking, plant-focused dishes, tonics, and cocktails, celebrating the best of mother nature.

abc kitchens will present ingredient-led menus focusing on seasonality, overseen by executive head chef Ben Boeynaems, with a supplier-specific approach to sourcing the finest quality food. Highlights from the versatile menu include New York signatures Crab Toast with green chilli, dill and lemon aioli, Crispy Fish Tacos served with aioli and cabbage-apple slaw, and Char-Grilled Beef Tenderloin served with chimichurri and lime. The drinks menu has been created to complement the food, with a market availability approach to ingredients. Highlights include a Cucumber Martini and a Pomegranate Mezcalita.

The interiors of abc kitchens at The Emory have been designed by the renowned Rémi Tessier and play on the progressive architectural spirit of the building and its pared-down aesthetic. Rich and high-quality materials meet comfortable furnishings to complement the striking glass façade of the building which overlooks Hyde Park, with a dining space that feels both fresh and familiar. The ‘wine cave’ fixture, an amber glass masterpiece, serves as an oversized glowing lantern housing a curated selection of wines. Guests will dine amongst artworks by Damien Hirst, adding vibrant colour to the overall decoration. The restaurant will also feature an intimate private dining room seating up to 10 guests, nestled next to the heart of the kitchen with a view of the pass and dining room.

