Inside Haute Residence’s Cocktail & Cruise With Aston Martin Residences Miami

Last night, Haute Residence and Haute Living hosted guests for a special cocktail party at Aston Martin Residences Miami, followed by a private cruise aboard the incredible Utopia III yacht, owned by Market America|SHOP.COM founders Loren and JR Ridinger. The evening started at the Aston Martin Residences Miami sales center in the downtown area, where guests enjoyed the gorgeous waterfront views, and of course, the stunning finishes of the building, introducing them to what will surely be one of the highlights of the growing Miami skyline in a few short years.

Aston Martin Residences Entrance
Aston Martin Vulcan at the Aston Martin Residences entrance

Alejandro Aljanati
Alejandro Aljanati

Juank Tamayo, Karent Sierra, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Rian Maercks
Juank Tamayo, Karent Sierra, Dr. Daniel Careaga, Dr. Rian Maercks

X, Sunny Arfa, Stephane Klein, X, April Donelson
Bo Megginson, Sunny Arfa, Stephane Klein, Pete Martinez, April Donelson

Guests learned about the gorgeous, 66-floor and 391-unit residential project, which maximizes space, is calibrated for optimal natural light and offers unparalleled views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River and the city’s gorgeous skyline. A triplex penthouse condominium will also be one of the highlight properties within the building—located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard—while state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, such as fitness center, spa, pool deck, salons, lounges and of course, the marina, will be fully available and at all residents’ disposal.

Aston Martin Residences model
Aston Martin Residences model

Elliott Stares, April Donelson
Elliott Stares, April Donelson

Following the cocktail event, select guests were invited upon the majestic Utopia III to enjoy cocktails followed by a private, seated dinner. Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani addressed the intimate crowd, thanking them for their attendance and sending a special thanks to the Ridingers for their gorgeous yacht; Alejandro Aljanati—Chief Marketing Officer for G & G Business Developments whose portfolio includes Aston Martin Residences Miami—for his partnership; and special guest, NFL legend and former Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, who touched upon some of his charitable endeavors as part of his foundation.

Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani, Ray Lewis, Mari H., Dennis Crowley
Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani, Ray Lewis, Mari H., Dennis Crowley

Kamal Hotchandani, Ray Lewis
Kamal Hotchandani, Ray Lewis

François-Xavier Hotier, Dennis Crowley, Alejandro Aljanati, Mari H.
François-Xavier Hotier, Dennis Crowley, Alejandro Aljanati, Mari H.

Guests enjoyed a beautifully curated meal from Japanese hotspot Zuma, which included yellowtail sashimi, beef tatami, wagyu gyoza, a selection of sashimi and maki rolls, black cod marinated in saikyo miso and spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili and sweet soy.

Zuma spread
Zuma spread

George Nader, Sarodj Bertin, Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani
George Nader, Sarodj Bertin, Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani

Utopia III blissfully glided through the Miami waters, as guests enjoyed its gorgeously appointed interiors and spacious entertaining areas, which served as host to a slew of celebrities and a-list parties. While perfectly maintained, its rich history was palpable during the gorgeous journey.

François-Xavier Hotier, Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani
François-Xavier Hotier, Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani

For more information on Aston Martin Residences Miami, click here to visit its website, call +13055737333 or visit the sales center daily Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

For more information on Utopia III or to purchase, please click here.

