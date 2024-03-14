Photo Credit: Space Perspective

SpaceVIP is offering an experience that’s truly out of this world.

The organization, which specializes in extraordinary luxury space travel experiences, will be hosting an immersive dining experience in space with Michelin-starred Chef Rasmus Munk from restaurant Alchemist. The expedition will take place aboard Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune, the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceship, where six “explorers” (guests) will be making history by enjoying the meal of a lifetime above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere. Each explorer will be outfitted by French fashion house Ogier, who will be crafting made-to-measure outfits designed using cutting-edge fabric technology developed specifically for this mission. The six-hour journey is set to launch in late 2025 from the Space Coast of Florida starting at the price of $495k per ticket. All proceeds from this expedition will be directed to the Space Prize Foundation, dedicated to promoting gender equity in science and technology.

Space Perspective offers the most safe and accessible way to travel to space with its Spaceship Neptune, which delivers a completely reimagined spaceflight experience with no training or special gear required. Featuring a pressurized capsule lifted gently by a SpaceBalloon™ – not a rocket – the spacecraft will ascend 100,000 ft above sea level where they will dine as they watch the sunrise over the Earth’s curvature. Explorers will also have Wi-Fi on board and are welcome to livestream their experience and connect with loved ones down on Earth during their flight.

Chef Rasmus’s imaginative creations will augment every step of the experience, including dishes inspired by the role of space exploration during the last 60 years of human history, and the impact it has had on our society – both scientifically and philosophically. Chef Rasmus will tell an intentional story through the language of holistic cuisine that will inspire thought and discussion on the role of humanity in protecting our planet, challenging the diner to reexamine our relationship with Earth and those who inhabit it, in line with what he offers at his restaurant in Refshaleøen, a remote part of Copenhagen.

Photo Credit: Space Perspective

The heart of the restaurant consists of a gigantic planetarium dome where guests dine surrounded by artful projections and stunning views, conjuring up, and enhancing moods and statements. The guests find themselves under the sea surrounded by jellyfish floating among plastic bags, in space looking down on the earth and inside the human body – finding themselves calming down in time with the slow beating of a gigantic heart. Most of the drama at Alchemist happens on the plates, where layers of subtext, both humorous, provocative, political, and just plain delicious, line the six-hour experience. Two art installation rooms are regularly refurbished and are filled with surprising interactive performance elements – and two lounge areas give pause and time for reflection during the evening. Alchemist has held 2 Michelin stars since 2020 and was ranked top 5 on the World’s Best Restaurant list in 2023. Alchemist’s vision is changing the world through gastronomy.

“Alchemist’s domed main dining room draws direct inspiration from the awe I felt as a child, seeing the Earth from space at the Copenhagen Planetarium for the very first time,” says Munk. “Immersiveness is central to holistic cuisine, and my ambition is to blend gastronomy with art and science to create awareness about social and environmental issues. In this experience, I want to highlight food as a common thread in our human existence, and it will be truly meaningful to serve it while gazing down at the Earth’s curvature. I am honored to be part of what I think will be a transformative once-in-a-lifetime experience – both for the guests and myself, and I look very much forward to supporting the Space Prize Foundation as the beneficiary of this expedition as well as deepening our collaboration with both leading scientific institutions and designers for this project.”

This groundbreaking journey is the first of a series of Space Perspective voyages curated by SpaceVIP in partnership with leading artists in their respective fields. The purpose of the series is to share the transformative power of space travel to shift human consciousness and impact the future of humanity.