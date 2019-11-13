Haute 100 atmopshere
Gucci Osteria Da Massimo Bottura Receives First Michelin Star

Haute Cuisine, News, Travel

Gucci Osteria Photo Credit: Gucci Osteria

Less than two years after opening on Florence’s Piazza della Signoria, Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura has been awarded its first Michelin star in the 2020 Italian Michelin Guide. The intimate 30-cover restaurant is a partnership that came from a childhood friendship between Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura. It celebrates their shared love of two core Italian cultural themes: food and fashion.

Gucci Osteria

At the helm, is chef de cuisine Karime López, a Mexican-born chef with a stellar culinary experience at some of the world’s best restaurants. She began her career at Santi Santamaria, the two Michelin-starred Sant Celoni. She also worked at Michelin-starred culinary playgrounds
Noma in Copenhagen and Ryugin in Tokyo to Pujol in her native Mexico City, Mugaritz in Spain and eventually with Virgilio Martinez at his Lima restaurant Central before moving to Italy to work with Massimo Bottura at Osteria Francescana.

Her menu is inspired by her international career and culinary travels, the global origins and experience of her team, as well as her passion for art and music.

Gucci Osteria Photo Credit: Gucci Osteria

Gucci Osteria sits within Gucci Garden, located within the elegant, ancient Palazzo della Mercanzia in Florence, a significant location as it was the birthplace of the House. Designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the palazzo features evolving exhibitions, a retail boutique and cinema alongside the Osteria.

This prestigious one star rating cements Gucci Osteria as a pioneering destination on the Italian restaurant scene. It celebrates the House’s commitment to self-expression and collaboration across various creative worlds, a theme inherent in Florentine history as the historical centre of cultural exchange.

Gucci Osteria
Ana Karime Lopez Kondo

Photo Credit: Gucci Osteria

Gucci Osteria is located at  Piazza della Signoria, 1050122 Firenz, Italy

