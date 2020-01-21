Photo Credit: Omar Vega for Haute Living

Miami’s biggest event of the year is upon us as celebrities, athletes and notables flock to the city for Super Bowl LIV where the San Francisco 49ers will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. In light of the massive game, the city will be packed throughout the week with visitors and locals alike celebrating with lavish parties and charity events. And there’s no better way to lead up to Sunday than to celebrate with one of the NFL’s most prominent figures—Jim Brown—as well as other football legends with Haute Living and Jim Brown’s annual charity event benefiting his Amer-I-Can Foundation.

The non-profit was founded by the Hall-of-Famer in 1988, created to, “enable individuals to meet their academic potential, conform their behavior to acceptable society standards and improve the quality of their lives by equipping them with critical life management skills to confidentially and successfully contribute to society.” Targeting low-income, underprivileged individuals, the Browns and the Foundation have helped these members of society by building their self-esteem, mentoring and pushing them to make and achieve goals.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega for Haute Living

Last year in Atlanta, the event drew in celebrities and friends of Jim and his wife, Monique Brown, including Reggie and Lilit Bush; Ed “Too Tall” Jones; Chris Tucker; Christopher Reid or “Kid” from Kid ‘N’ Play; and Ray Lewis. The event raised money through a live auction that directly benefited the foundation, with covetable items including everything from a private jet experience to a one-week rental of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, courtside basketball seats and more.

This year’s event will take place on January 30th at Miami’s beautiful 1 Hotel South Beach inside its restaurant Habitat, poised to deliver another evening of sports, philanthropy, luxury and gourmet food and beverage offerings with the opportunity to spend the evening with some of the sports industry’s most revered figures. Tickets for the event are $500/person and include a cocktail and sit-down dinner limited to 50 guests, a special tasting from LOUIS XIII cognac, a live auction and the opportunity to meet Jim Brown and the legends. Auction items so far include tickets to Super Bowl LIV, courtside tickets to see the Brooklyn Nets with a meet-and-greet with Kyrie Irving and private jet flights from XO, a painting of Jim Brown by Art by Unapologetic signed by Brown, as well as others to be announced.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please email [email protected]

Photo Credit: Omar Vega for Haute Living