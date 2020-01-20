As a rush of new reputable media sources- from Entrepreneur, Maxim, Yahoo, etc.- begin to give Dan Bilzerian well-deserved credit for his strategic role behind the soaring success of the 1-year-old Ignite International LTD– which just raised $100 million in funding- at this point we should also be aware that the publicly traded company is now much bigger than just its founder.

Photo Credit: Donald Cerrone

Ignite has truly taken a life of its own with its latest initiatives being spearheaded by other major celebrities and cultural events.

One very prominent and contemporary example is MMA superstar Donald Cerrone– whose reliance on Ignite CBD has been well documented throughout his training camp – with respect to the upcoming bout against the sport’s top icon Connor Mcgregor.

Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone attributes his capability to perform at the world-class level due to the sustainable training and healing regiment that Ignite CBD supports.

So just as the focus of the brand expands past Dan Bilzerian, so too do the applications of the brand expand far beyond cannabis.

In fact, Cerrone reveals perhaps an equally powerful application for Ignite, which is still coherent with its all-around bad boy image.

While this is intriguing to see for the new versatility Ignite is growing to have, it is even more reassuring to Ignite investors, as it builds a more diverse offering (and by extension revenue) portfolio for the company and hedges investor risk.