Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto Prepares To Debut Momosan Ramen At Hub Hall

The wait is almost officially over as Boston prepares for the long awaited opening of Hub Hall. Adding to the list of eateries that now includes Mike’s Pastry, Monica’s Mercato, ReelHouse Oyster Bar, Sauce Burgers, Sullivan’s Castle Island, and The Smoke Shop, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto recently jumped on board announcing the opening of Momosan Ramen, the only full-service standalone restaurant within the food hall.

The 16,000 square foot Hub Hall dining destination will be located inside the Hub on Causeway development at the TD Garden that includes Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina and Banners Kitchen & Tap. Momosan Boston will feature a variety of grilled dishes inside the 3,000-square-foot space along with Japanese bar snacks, sushi, small izakaya plates and appetizers. Be sure to keep an eye out for their impressive sake list, which includes a selection of Chef Morimoto’s signature sake.

Chef Morimoto first made a name for himself when he showed us how to integrate Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, he opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Boca Raton, Mumbai, Mexico City, Tokyo and Maui. Morimoto Asia Orlando at Disney Springs debuted in 2015; followed by Momosan Ramen and Sake NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016; and Morimoto Asia Waikiki, Momosan Waikiki, Morimoto Dubai and Morimoto Doha in 2018. Morimoto opened both Momosan Seattle and Morimoto Kyoto in September 2019, bringing his global restaurant count to 18. This year, he will continue to expand his Momosan brand with a location opening in Brooklyn in addition to Hub Hall.

As for the menu at Momosan Ramen, there will be plenty of noodles (think braised beef rib ramen), sticky ribs and soft bun bao dishes to choose from. When Momosan Boston opens at Hub Hall, joining them will also be Bianco & Sons Sausage, Boston Soup Company, Caffè Nero, Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood, GreCo, JUICYGREENS, Lily P’s, MIDA APIZZA, Now Pouring Wine Bar, Taco Dumbo and The Draft by Banners.