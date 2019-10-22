Haute Living Honors Jimmy Butler With XO At 1 Hotel South Beach

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and XO gathered together at the gorgeous 1 Hotel South Beach‘s Habitat restaurant to honor the Miami Heat‘s newest star player, Jimmy Butler. The NBA small forward/shooting guard graced the cover of Haute Living Miami’s October/November 2019 issue, sharing his plans of bringing the heat to Miami this season.

“Right now, my job is just to hoop, to work hard and help us win as many games as possible. Starting October 23, I will do that. It’s only a matter of time before I show everybody that I’m for real, that this was a good move for me,” Butler shared during the exclusive interview.

In anticipation of the season opener just two days away, Butler showed up to the intimate affair to celebrate the cover launch, as well as his introduction to Miami. He arrived at the party looking stylish as ever, dressed in a slick black suit with floral accents and round, tinted shades. He graciously shook the hands of event attendees and posed for photos before taking his seat to dinner, where Chef Thanawat prepared a deliciously-indulgent meal for the occasion.

Attendees enjoyed mouth-watering dishes from Habitat, where Chef Thanawat joined only six months ago, completely revamping the menu. Dinner highlights included a Spicy Tuna tartare, Truffle Kale Salad and Seasonal Beet Salad to start; followed by a Spicy Garlic Rice, 14 oz. Meyer Farms Prime NY Strip Steak, Lake Meadows Farm Roasted Chicken and Ora King Salmon for mains. The meal was paired deliciously with a lust-worthy collection of vintage wines that were brought in for the special occasion.

Prior to dessert, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani stood up to toast Butler, as Haute Living presented a special piece of artwork created by Mari Crowley in honor of the cover debut. The stunning, large-scale acrylic painting depicted his cover image, as well as some of Butler’s passions (basketball, fashion, cars etc.) and the words “Winning is Everything,” pulled from his cover story. Butler was elated by the special gift, and took the moment to thank the room for coming to celebrate him. “I’m honored to be here and it’s amazing to think that this little guy from Texas would be gracing a cover like this today. It’s amazing to be embraced like this in Miami and you guys haven’t seen me play yet!” he exclaimed, as the room erupted into laughter and applause.

After some more photos and a delicious plate of sweet pastries for dessert, guests departed the evening as Butler left to rest up for the big night on Wednesday. He will make his official Miami Heat career debut on Wednesday, October 23rd at the AmericanAirlines Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m.

