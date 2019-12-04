Photo Credit: TAMZ

Photography: TAMZ

Grooming: Marcos Carrasquillos

Styling: Jhon Santos

In 2017, Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero—aka Latin superstar Luis Fonsi—took the world by storm with the release of his hit song, “Despacito.” While this was by no means Fonsi’s first hit single, it marked one of the most significant Latin crossovers to mainstream music of all time. Not only did it become the song of the year—particularly gaining attention when he, Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee collaborated to create the “Despacito” remix, but it also won four Latin GRAMMY Awards, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and three GRAMMY Award nominations. Moreover, he broke seven Guinness World Records, selling more than 11 million records as of 2018, and in 2019, “Despacito” became the most-watched YouTube video of all time, streaming over 6.5 billion views.

Fonsi is eternally grateful for the success that “Despacito” brought him and the effect it had on Latin music’s recognition and popularity all over the world, but he explains that it more or less did not change him. “There is a side to me that didn’t change at all because I found this song. I came across it. I created it 18 years into my career, so it wasn’t my first hit,” he explains. “It wasn’t like ‘Hey, I’m going to start singing, and I’m going to record an album and, boom, I run into this massive hit. I had already been through a lot of ups and downs, success and failures. “So now, I can appreciate the fact that I have this beautiful blessing and can enjoy it,” he continues. “But it hasn’t changed me—I’m still the same dorky guy who puts in the work and wakes up every morning trying to write songs to this day. I have performed in stadiums and theatres, and I treat every song with the same respect, before or after ‘Despacito.’”

That being said, the result that occurred after the release of this massive hit is truly significant for Fonsi and fellow Latin musicians around the world. “What did change is that there were new fans from all different parts of the world, who wanted to hear Latin music and get to know who I am. So I am sort of a new artist for some people, and for others, they’ve known me for a while,” he shares. “It’s refreshing and doesn’t frustrate me at all. It’s actually kind of cool. It’s like going back to school, but you already went through it, so you can enjoy all the little things you did, like the first interviews.”

Photo Credit: TAMZ

As we’re speaking to Fonsi at our cover shoot at PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter in the heart of Downtown, he looks fresh-faced, relaxed and happy. He’s professional, grateful and easy-going to everyone he encounters. You’d never know that he was making a quick stop in between his massive world tour, Vida (named after his GRAMMY-nominated album for Best Latin Pop Album), that had taken place throughout Europe all summer. We were lucky enough to catch him right before he left to continue the tour throughout North America. “We started touring about two and a half months ago,” he shares. “Most of the shows were in Europe, and it’s been so fun to be able to break that language and cultural barrier that has previously existed. It felt as though we were a bit separated before, whereas now, Latin music has really crossed over to the whole world. I am so proud to be part of this beautiful movement.