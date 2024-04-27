Kith & Columbia Just Launched A Luxe Line Of Camping Gear

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kith x Columbia

Luxury streetwear brand, Kith, has teamed up with the iconic outdoor brand, Columbia, to unveil a new camping collection complete with a vast assortment of apparel, accessories and footwear. With an energetic palette reminiscent of a camping landscape (think bright yellow, symbolic of the sun, red for campfires and deep green hues matching the forest), the collection balances style with functionality, combining Kith’s sleek designs with Columbia’s suite of technologies. Known for their Omni-Tech™ waterproof and breathable materials, Columbia utilizes these throughout the collection for ultra-comfort and dryness. The capsule also features their Omni-Wick™, Omni-Shield™, Omni-Freeze™ technology resulting in the ultimate weather pertaining pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kith x Columbia

The apparel offering includes outerwear, shirting, vests, pants and shorts. Highlights include the Madison Jacket 2.5L, Wind Anorak, Utility Vest, and Deflector 2.0. The signature Madison style is upgraded with the Omni-Tech material. The epitome of aesthetic function, the outerwear style features co-branded artwork in two distinct colorways with plenty of storage pockets. The camping accessories feature an assortment of custom bags and headwear. The Kith for Columbia Backpack 37L is the ideal carrier for tenets, flashlights, water bottles, snacks, and more. Complementing the backpacks are matching crossbody bags, perfect for a lighter load. The headwear includes custom nylon bucket hats and amper hats featuring a co-branded Kith Alpine Research Division logo.

When it comes to footwear, Kith returns with the Newton Ridge™ and debuts the Montrail™ Trinity™ MX. The beloved Newton Ridge™ is a waterproof, lightweight boot. This version arrives printed with a co-branded Kith for Columbia logo and in two Kith-exclusive hues. The Montrail™ Trinity™ MX is designed for high-performance trail running. Alongside the collection, Kith has also partnered with Oakley on two unique models of eyewear. Together, the duo pairs Oakley’s surf heritage with the return of a modern classic, Oakley Hydra by Kith, a Razor Blades-inspired, semi-rimless eyewear. They’ve also launched an Oakly icon known for reshaping the concept of technology wrapped in art, Oakley Eye Jacket™ by Kith, featuring a Prizm™ Jade lens.