Texas bombshell, philanthropist, fitness enthusiast, and hilariously witty ‘girl next door’ of the most recent installment of the popular “The Real Housewives” franchise, Stephanie Hollman, stands apart from the rest in Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of Dallas.” A fan favorite among new and old “Real Housewives” fans, the newest city centers around Stephanie and the other ladies on the charitable circuit in Dallas, Texas while navigating life, love, and everything in between. Stephanie’s positive and bubbly personality shines while serving as a peacekeeper between some of the other girls throughout the season of the show. When push comes to shove, Stephanie is never afraid to speak her mind and find her voice.

Her role as peacekeeper on the series only hints at the good Stephanie does on a daily basis. Her passion for giving back was always a strong force in her life and after working for six years as a social worker, she met her soon to be husband, Travis Hollman, the President and CEO of Hollman Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of sports, fitness, and office lockers. Stephanie now oversees and leads the charitable contribution efforts for Hollman Inc., where she works with non-profits like Big Brothers, Big Sisters. She has also spearheaded the “The Texas Trailblazer’s Luncheon” benefiting The Family Place (the largest domestic violence charity in Texas) and lends her free time dedicating herself to helping charities for women, children, and the homeless. Quite recently, Stephanie even donated bone marrow to save a stranger’s life!

We sat down with Stephanie, who lives on the golf course of the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas with her husband and two sons, to get her insider’s guide to the city where she lives and loves—Dallas, of course.

Where were you born: I was born in Wagoner, OK

Neighborhood: I was raised in a middle-class neighborhood in Coweta, OK. My parents still live in the same house that I lived in growing up.

Occupation: “Real Housewives of Dallas” cast member

Favorite restaurant: Town Hearth

Best sushi: Travis and I met at Nobu Dallas and it will always have a special place in my heart.

Best Italian: I am obsessed with Nonna

Best new restaurant: Homewood – the food and atmosphere are fantastic.

Best hidden gem: Urbano Café has the most amazing food and is BYOB. I was introduced to this restaurant by a friend and now, Travis and I are obsessed

Best healthy eating spot: I love True Food Kitchen. It’s always my go to restaurant for clean eating.

Best vegan/vegan-friendly restaurant: V-Eats Modern Vegan at Trinity Groves

Best late-night dining restaurant: Town Hearth has an amazing atmosphere and the food is wonderful.

Best fine dining restaurant: I love Nick and Sam’s Steakhouse for the cool and sexy atmosphere. However, I think that Pappa Bros. Steakhouse has the most incredible steak in Dallas.

Favorite place to spot the Dallas Cowboys: Nick and Sam’s Steakhouse

Best dessert: The carrot cake at Truluck’s is insane.

Best cocktails: The Tipsy Alchemist

Best happy hour: Mr. Misster has a fun crowd and great atmosphere.

Best wine list: Pappa Bros. Steakhouse has an incredible wine selection.

Best place for a romantic date:Town Hearth

Best nightclub: 77 Degrees is such a cool bar and the atmosphere is incredible

Best Sunday brunch: Snooze A.M. Eatery

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): The Statler Hotel

Best hotel for out of town guests: The Four Seasons Hotel Dallas is one of my favorite places to have guest stay. The hotel has an incredible spa and fitness center for your guest to enjoy during their stay.

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Forty Five Ten has some truly unique and beautiful clothes.

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry is hands down the best jewelry store in Dallas. They have incredible customer service and treat you like family.

Best spa: The Spa at The Joule Hotel is incredible.

Favorite charity event: Travis and I always support and attend The Texas Trailblazers Luncheon that benefits The Family Place, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Black Tie Ball.

Favorite cultural event: Dallas Pride Parade, and the Cinco De Mayo Parade and Festival are both fun and festive.

Favorite cultural institution: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Best steakhouse: Pappa Bros. Steakhouse.

Best place for a power business meeting: The Network Bar at Trinity Groves

Best pizza: Fireside Pies

Best lunch: Top Round is delicious and one of my favorite places to take my children for lunch.

Best gym/athletic facility: Equinox is my favorite gym.

Best massage: The Spa at The Joule Hotel has incredible massage therapists.

Best museum/exhibit: The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is incredible for adults and children.

Best weekend getaway/staycation: We have a staycation as a family at the Gaylord Texan Resort (Grapevine, TX) every year around Christmas. They have indoor sledding, ice skating, snowball throws, an ice sculpture museum and some incredible restaurants. It’s truly a magical experience for adults and children.

Describe your city in three words: Progressive, hospitable and charitable.

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Southfork Ranch (Parker, TX) where the series “Dallas” was filmed.

All-around favorite spot in Dallas: I love Highland Park Village (Highland Park, TX).

Best aspect of Dallas: Dallas is a very diverse and inclusive city.

