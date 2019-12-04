Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Beckham, Kim & Kourt K, Maluma, Kate Moss & More Take Miami To Support Kim Jones’ Dior Men Fall 2020 Show

Celebrities, City Guide, Fashion, News

If you weren’t in Miami yesterday, you missed out. In what turned out to be an even more epic show and night than anyone could’ve possibly anticipated, Kim Jones showed his Fall 2020 collection for Dior Men in the Magic City’s Wynwood district to kick off Art Basel Miami Beach, and being the creative icon/genius that he is, he garnered all kinds of star power for the incredible evening.

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami fashion show kim jonesPhoto Credit: Dior

Sitting front row was our Fashion Director, Deyvanshi Masrani, who got a first look at all the celebs in attendance: David Beckham, Kate Moss, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Maluma, James Blake, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Ricky Martin, Nina Dobrev, Orville Peck, Winnie Harlow, Daniel Arsham…the list goes on. Each was dressed from top-to-toe in Dior, including Kim Kardashian West, who wore a snakeskin look from the new men’s collection that made its debut last night on the runway, complete with a jaw-dropping metal Saddle Bag prototype with a blue snakeskin finish.

Kim Kardashian DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Kim Kardarshian West

Photo Credit: Dior

DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW Travis Scott
Travis Scott

Photo Credit: Dior

Maluma DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Maluma

Photo Credit: Dior

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Photo Credit: Dior

Kate Moss DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Kate Moss

Photo Credit: Dior

David Beckham DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
David Beckham

Photo Credit: Dior

Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin

Photo Credit: Dior

Travis Scott James blake DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Travis Scott and James Blake

Photo Credit: Dior

Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Nasir Dean DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Nasir Dean

Photo Credit: Dior

Maluma Orville Peck DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Maluma and Orville Peck

Photo Credit: Dior

Stars rolled up to the show—which took place across the Rubell Museum in the Wynwood Arts District—in eye-catching vintage cars, organized by Dior, making their way to the green carpet for the photo call. The outdoor space was transformed into a yellow-and-green ‘field,’ of sorts, complete with a gargantuan yellow wall, emblazoned with Shawn Stussy‘s exclusive graffiti version of the House’s name all over. This print was also featured all over the walls and ceilings in the interior, yellow-and-green ombré barrel-like show space.

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim Jones
Outdoor scenography

Photo Credit: KRIS TAMBURELLO

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim Jones
Interior show space

Photo Credit: KRIS TAMBURELLO

Inside, after everyone settled in, the electric music from A-Trak began loudly booming through the speakers, making the room shake and the front row feet tap. As the models made their way to the runway, the looks so aptly reflected the surrounding atmosphere—of course, referencing both the space itself and Miami as a whole. The psychedelic-meets-tropical aesthetic was prominent with vibrant coloring in pinks, oranges, blues and greens; bold patterns; luxe snakeskin and the inclusion of shorts. Always paying homage to the House’s heritage, Jones also incorporated classic tailored silhouettes, balancing out the louder pieces from the collection nicely. Yoon Ahn-designed jewelry pieces also complemented each look.

Yoon Ahn & Shawn Stussy DIOR MEN FALL 2020: RUNWAY SHOW
Yoon Ahn & Shawn Stussy

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim JOnes
Look 38

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim Jones
Look 30

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Kim Jones Miami
Look 22

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Kim Jones Miami
Look 19

Photo Credit: Dior

Hats Off, Kim Jones
A prominent accessory on the runway was the hat. French berets, bob hats and bucket hats—designed by Dior’s Milliner Stephen Jones—completed several of the looks, embellished with motifs like oversized flowers, python prints, checks, stripes and even the signature Dior Oblique motif. These hats marked the union of French and American identities, bringing together the Art Deco architecture of Miami Beach with colors like Hibiscus Red, Pacific Blue, Saffron and Pastel shades, together with French silhouettes.

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim JOnes
Look 49

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim Jones
Look 46

Photo Credit: Dior

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami
Look 44

Photo Credit: Dior

Air Jordan x Dior
Much to all sneaker heads’ delight, the House of Dior and Kim Jones partnered with one of the most iconic basketball labels on earth—Jordan—for a limited-edition version of the Air Jordan I sneaker. This again, reflects the marriage and continuing, open dialogue of the French and American cultures, marking the first-ever collaboration between the two brands. One of the first to get a pair of the coveted (and likely, soon to be unavailable) sneakers was rapper Travis Scott, who proudly posted them on his Instagram story ahead of the show.

Dior Men Fall 2020 Miami Kim JOnes
Look 37

Photo Credit: Dior

 

