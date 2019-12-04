If you weren’t in Miami yesterday, you missed out. In what turned out to be an even more epic show and night than anyone could’ve possibly anticipated, Kim Jones showed his Fall 2020 collection for Dior Men in the Magic City’s Wynwood district to kick off Art Basel Miami Beach, and being the creative icon/genius that he is, he garnered all kinds of star power for the incredible evening.

Sitting front row was our Fashion Director, Deyvanshi Masrani, who got a first look at all the celebs in attendance: David Beckham, Kate Moss, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Maluma, James Blake, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Ricky Martin, Nina Dobrev, Orville Peck, Winnie Harlow, Daniel Arsham…the list goes on. Each was dressed from top-to-toe in Dior, including Kim Kardashian West, who wore a snakeskin look from the new men’s collection that made its debut last night on the runway, complete with a jaw-dropping metal Saddle Bag prototype with a blue snakeskin finish.

Stars rolled up to the show—which took place across the Rubell Museum in the Wynwood Arts District—in eye-catching vintage cars, organized by Dior, making their way to the green carpet for the photo call. The outdoor space was transformed into a yellow-and-green ‘field,’ of sorts, complete with a gargantuan yellow wall, emblazoned with Shawn Stussy‘s exclusive graffiti version of the House’s name all over. This print was also featured all over the walls and ceilings in the interior, yellow-and-green ombré barrel-like show space.

Inside, after everyone settled in, the electric music from A-Trak began loudly booming through the speakers, making the room shake and the front row feet tap. As the models made their way to the runway, the looks so aptly reflected the surrounding atmosphere—of course, referencing both the space itself and Miami as a whole. The psychedelic-meets-tropical aesthetic was prominent with vibrant coloring in pinks, oranges, blues and greens; bold patterns; luxe snakeskin and the inclusion of shorts. Always paying homage to the House’s heritage, Jones also incorporated classic tailored silhouettes, balancing out the louder pieces from the collection nicely. Yoon Ahn-designed jewelry pieces also complemented each look.

Hats Off, Kim Jones

A prominent accessory on the runway was the hat. French berets, bob hats and bucket hats—designed by Dior’s Milliner Stephen Jones—completed several of the looks, embellished with motifs like oversized flowers, python prints, checks, stripes and even the signature Dior Oblique motif. These hats marked the union of French and American identities, bringing together the Art Deco architecture of Miami Beach with colors like Hibiscus Red, Pacific Blue, Saffron and Pastel shades, together with French silhouettes.

