Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena is poised to be hotter than ever within the next few months, welcoming A-list headliners to the beloved venue. Aside from the highly-anticipated season kick-off for the Miami Heat, below are 10 can’t-miss concerts hitting the arena that are on our “haute” list:

JONAS BROTHERS

Happiness Begins Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

August 7th

The Jonas Brothers are reunited and back and better than ever. They’ll be kicking off the Happiness Tour, with the first stop being the Magic City. Expect new hits like “Sucker” and old throwbacks like “Burning Up.” Special guests include Bebe Rexha & Jordan McGraw.

Buy tickets here

KHALID

Free Spirit World Tour, Special Guest: Clairo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✩✰ 𝒌𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒏 ✩✰ (@kevinsvinyl) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

August 17th

Khalid is hitting Miami on his world tour with special guest, Clairo. Expect hits like “Free Spirit,” “8TEEN,” “American Teen” and more.

Buy tickets here

SPOTIFY’S ¡VIVA LATINO! LIVE

Feat. Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalita, Sebastián Yatra, Sech

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on Jul 16, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT

Spotify will be hosting a high-energy, Viva Latino performance with headliners Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Sech and more. Get ready for epic collaborations and performances all night long with your favorite hits from these Latin sensations.

August 30th

Buy tickets here

ALEJANDRO SANZ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alejandro Sanz (@alejandrosanz) on Jul 29, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

September 7th-8th

Multi Grammy-award winning artist and producer Alejandro Sanz is coming to AmericanAirlines Arena for back-to-back nights of live performances. Top tracks like “Hoy que no estás, “Azúcar en un bowl,” and “Aquello que me diste” are on the setlist, plus many more.

Buy tickets here

J BALVIN

Arcoíris Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on Aug 6, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

September 14th

J Balvin has been taking his high-energy world tour by storm throughout key destinations and now he’s coming to Miami. Get ready for incredible production and even better performances, including hits like “Reggaeton,” “I Like It,” “Ginza” and more.

Buy tickets here

MALUMA

11:11 World Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Jun 29, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

October 11th

Colombian heartthrob Maluma is bringing his 11:11 tour to Miami. Get ready to get down to tracks like “Mala mía,” “Corazón,” and “Vente pa’ ca” as he gives an incredible performance.

Buy tickets here

POST MALONE

Runaway Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

2

The famed rap star will take the AmericanAirlines stage on his Runaway Tour. Prepare to belt hits like, “Wow,” “Pycho” and “Better Now.”

October 20th

Buy tickets here

IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA

Feat. Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna + more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

November 2nd

The highly-anticipated iHeartRadio Latina Fiesta will bring an A-list lineup of beloved Latin musicians to AmericanAirlines Arena, for what’s poised to be an epic night to remember with performances from Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and more, hosted by Enrique Santos.

Buy tickets here

MARC ANTHONY

Opus Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT



November 22nd

Miami will undoubtedly turn up for the King of Salsa, Marc Anthony, who will be returning to his home city, Miami, for an epic performance. Tickets are already near sold-out, so snag them quick.

Buy tickets here

ARIANA GRANDE

Sweetener World Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 6, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

November 27th

Famed pop artist Ariana Grande is taking her Sweetener tour to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena once again for a night to remember. Be prepared to sway to ballads like “Dangerous Woman,” and dance to bops like “Thank You, Next” as she commands the stage.

Buy tickets here