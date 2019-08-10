Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena is poised to be hotter than ever within the next few months, welcoming A-list headliners to the beloved venue. Aside from the highly-anticipated season kick-off for the Miami Heat, below are 10 can’t-miss concerts hitting the arena that are on our “haute” list:
JONAS BROTHERS
Happiness Begins Tour
August 7th
The Jonas Brothers are reunited and back and better than ever. They’ll be kicking off the Happiness Tour, with the first stop being the Magic City. Expect new hits like “Sucker” and old throwbacks like “Burning Up.” Special guests include Bebe Rexha & Jordan McGraw.
KHALID
Free Spirit World Tour, Special Guest: Clairo
August 17th
Khalid is hitting Miami on his world tour with special guest, Clairo. Expect hits like “Free Spirit,” “8TEEN,” “American Teen” and more.
SPOTIFY’S ¡VIVA LATINO! LIVE
Feat. Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalita, Sebastián Yatra, Sech
Spotify will be hosting a high-energy, Viva Latino performance with headliners Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Sech and more. Get ready for epic collaborations and performances all night long with your favorite hits from these Latin sensations.
August 30th
ALEJANDRO SANZ
September 7th-8th
Multi Grammy-award winning artist and producer Alejandro Sanz is coming to AmericanAirlines Arena for back-to-back nights of live performances. Top tracks like “Hoy que no estás, “Azúcar en un bowl,” and “Aquello que me diste” are on the setlist, plus many more.
J BALVIN
Arcoíris Tour
September 14th
J Balvin has been taking his high-energy world tour by storm throughout key destinations and now he’s coming to Miami. Get ready for incredible production and even better performances, including hits like “Reggaeton,” “I Like It,” “Ginza” and more.
MALUMA
11:11 World Tour
October 11th
Colombian heartthrob Maluma is bringing his 11:11 tour to Miami. Get ready to get down to tracks like “Mala mía,” “Corazón,” and “Vente pa’ ca” as he gives an incredible performance.
POST MALONE
Runaway Tour
The famed rap star will take the AmericanAirlines stage on his Runaway Tour. Prepare to belt hits like, “Wow,” “Pycho” and “Better Now.”
October 20th
IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA
Feat. Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna + more
November 2nd
The highly-anticipated iHeartRadio Latina Fiesta will bring an A-list lineup of beloved Latin musicians to AmericanAirlines Arena, for what’s poised to be an epic night to remember with performances from Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and more, hosted by Enrique Santos.
MARC ANTHONY
Opus Tour
November 22nd
Miami will undoubtedly turn up for the King of Salsa, Marc Anthony, who will be returning to his home city, Miami, for an epic performance. Tickets are already near sold-out, so snag them quick.
ARIANA GRANDE
Sweetener World Tour
November 27th
Famed pop artist Ariana Grande is taking her Sweetener tour to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena once again for a night to remember. Be prepared to sway to ballads like “Dangerous Woman,” and dance to bops like “Thank You, Next” as she commands the stage.
