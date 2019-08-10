domaine anderson
News
Winemaker Darrin Low Gives Us An Exclusive Look Into Domaine Anderson’s Wines & How To Pick The Perfect Pinot
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

10 Can’t-Miss Miami Concerts Coming To AmericanAirlines Arena Soon

Celebrities, City Guide, News

Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena is poised to be hotter than ever within the next few months, welcoming A-list headliners to the beloved venue. Aside from the highly-anticipated season kick-off for the Miami Heat, below are 10 can’t-miss concerts hitting the arena that are on our “haute” list:

JONAS BROTHERS

Happiness Begins Tour 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

August 7th

The Jonas Brothers are reunited and back and better than ever. They’ll be kicking off the Happiness Tour, with the first stop being the Magic City. Expect new hits like “Sucker” and old throwbacks like “Burning Up.” Special guests include Bebe Rexha & Jordan McGraw.

Buy tickets here

KHALID 

Free Spirit World Tour, Special Guest: Clairo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✩✰ 𝒌𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒏 ✩✰ (@kevinsvinyl) on

August 17th

Khalid is hitting Miami on his world tour with special guest, Clairo. Expect hits like “Free Spirit,” “8TEEN,” “American Teen” and more.

Buy tickets here

SPOTIFY’S ¡VIVA LATINO! LIVE 

Feat. Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalita, Sebastián Yatra, Sech 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on

Spotify will be hosting a high-energy, Viva Latino performance with headliners Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Sech and more. Get ready for epic collaborations and performances all night long with your favorite hits from these Latin sensations.

August 30th

Buy tickets here

ALEJANDRO SANZ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alejandro Sanz (@alejandrosanz) on

September 7th-8th

Multi Grammy-award winning artist and producer Alejandro Sanz is coming to AmericanAirlines Arena for back-to-back nights of live performances. Top tracks like “Hoy que no estás, “Azúcar en un bowl,” and “Aquello que me diste” are on the setlist, plus many more.

Buy tickets here

J BALVIN 

Arcoíris Tour 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on

September 14th

J Balvin has been taking his high-energy world tour by storm throughout key destinations and now he’s coming to Miami. Get ready for incredible production and even better performances, including hits like “Reggaeton,” “I Like It,” “Ginza” and more.

Buy tickets here

MALUMA 

11:11 World Tour

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

October 11th

Colombian heartthrob Maluma is bringing his 11:11 tour to Miami. Get ready to get down to tracks like “Mala mía,” “Corazón,” and “Vente pa’ ca” as he gives an incredible performance.

Buy tickets here

POST MALONE

Runaway Tour 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone on

2
The famed rap star will take the AmericanAirlines stage on his Runaway Tour. Prepare to belt hits like, “Wow,” “Pycho” and “Better Now.”

October 20th

Buy tickets here

IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA

Feat. Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna + more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on

November 2nd

The highly-anticipated iHeartRadio Latina Fiesta will bring an A-list lineup of beloved Latin musicians to AmericanAirlines Arena, for what’s poised to be an epic night to remember with performances from Jennifer Lopez, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and more, hosted by Enrique Santos.

Buy tickets here

MARC ANTHONY 

Opus Tour 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on


November 22nd

Miami will undoubtedly turn up for the King of Salsa, Marc Anthony, who will be returning to his home city, Miami, for an epic performance. Tickets are already near sold-out, so snag them quick.

Buy tickets here

ARIANA GRANDE 

Sweetener World Tour 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

November 27th

Famed pop artist Ariana Grande is taking her Sweetener tour to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena once again for a night to remember. Be prepared to sway to ballads like “Dangerous Woman,” and dance to bops like “Thank You, Next” as she commands the stage.

Buy tickets here

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
J Balvin
Celebrities
August 7, 2019
10 Can’t-Miss Miami Concerts Coming To AmericanAirlines Arena Soon
By Paige Mastrandrea
Celebrities
August 7, 2019
Aerin Lauder Offers A Sneak Peek At Her New Fall Collection & Reveals The Most Important Things Estee Taught Her
By Kellie Speed
MILA
City Guide
August 6, 2019
“MediterrAsian” Restaurant, MILA, Set To Open On Miami’s Lincoln Road Fall 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Haute Scene
August 6, 2019
On The Scene At The 2019 Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier
By Laura Schreffler
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

COVER_GREG NORMAN_MIA

Miami

Loader