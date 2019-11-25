Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? No problem! But make sure to make your reservations at these haute eateries ASAP—no doubt, the prime dining spots will be gone fast!

Patina

Photo Credit: Patina

Executive Chef Andreas Roller will be presenting a Thanksgiving feast for the senses at Joaquim Spliachal’s Patina. Dishes include fall favorites such as whole roasted turkey with sweet potato, roasted apple stuffing, blue lake beans, and gravy. And dessert options include modern interpretations of holiday classics, such as cranberry orange cheesecake with orange blossom Chantilly, citrus meringue and Grand Marnier. Guests can choose a three or six-course Thanksgiving menu for $75 and $110 per person, respectively.

141 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles (Located at The Walt Disney Concert Hall)

Nick + Stef’s Steakhouse

Photo Credit: Nick + Stef’s

Nick + Stef’s will be serving up a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, including Diestel Farms turkey, chestnut stuffing, JBS potato puree, candied butternut squash, pickled cranberry compote, and turkey gravy. Thanksgiving special will be available 3-9pm at $55 per person.

330 S. Hope St., Los Angeles

Avec Nous (Beverly Hills)

Photo Credit: Viceroy

Avec Nous, the haute French eatery at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, will be serving up turkey and all the trimmings in a gasto way, with caramelized pear and pecan stuffing, pommes puree, green bean almandine, giblet gravy, orange cranberry sauce and candied yams. Dessert is a pumpkin tart and milles-feuilles with cinnamon whip cream and dark chocolate.

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Photo Credit: Jill Paider

Join the festivities at The Bazaar—Jose Andres’ fabulous restaurant at SLS Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills—for a modern day family-style Thanksgiving dinner “José’s Way,” complete with a Mary’s Farm organic turkey centerpiece, an abundance of sides like papas canarias and stuffed piquillo peppers, Bazaar signature salads, and pumpkin cremeuex or chocolate fudge dessert for a sweet ending. Thanksgiving dinner is available at The Bazaar from 4 – 8:30 p.m. and the tasting menu is $110/person and $55 for children 12 and under.

465 La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

Fia

Photo Credit: Michael Grecco

Fia, the new Santa Monica restaurant from Chef Brendan Collins will offer a family style feast with two turkey day seatings (at 2 pm or 5 pm). A first course of butternut squash soup and salad is followed by a choice of roast organic turkey with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy, slow roast prime strip loin with popovers, horseradish, and gravy, or baked ora king salmon with dill butter sauce. Market vegetable sides like pecan yams, stuffing, and roast carrots (served family style) and choice of pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie slices complete the traditional dinner.

2454 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

Manuela

Photo Credit: Manuela

Chef Kris Tominaga of Manuela brings his American Heritage, southern-influenced cooking style to a family-style Thanksgiving dinner. The menu is designed for sharing, though the main course and desserts are ordered individually. Following a first course of Tominaga’s signature cream biscuits and salad, main course options include smoked heritage turkey & dark meat confit; honey glazed Colonel Newson preacher ham with spiced brown sugar mustard; Liberty Farms duck breast with cardamom cider glaze, and persimmon; diver scallops with hen of the woods mushrooms and bacon; and wild mushroom & pumpkin rye pot pie. Dessert highlights include sweet potato pie with coconut sorbet and apple basque with lemon curd and almond. Manuela can accommodate vegan/vegetarian diners if requested when the reservation is made. Seatings are from 2-7 pm.

907 E 3rd St., Los Angeles

Barton G.

Photo Credit: Barton G

To celebrate the day of feasting, Barton G. The Restaurant Los Angeles is serving up an exclusive 3-course menu featuring upscale twists on Turkey Day favorites with its signature imaginative and whimsical presentations. For $75++/person, guests are invited to savor fall flavors including roasted hubbard squash salad, turkey breast with apple and sage stuffing, maple candied root veggies, and more. Top the evening off with a sweet family style ‘harvest’ dessert featuring spiced pumpkin mousse and salted bourbon caramel atop a brown butter blondie resembling apples and corn.

861 N La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

Charcoal Venice

Photo Credit: Charcoal Venice

Josiah Citrin’s beachside neighborhood restaurant, Charcoal Venice, is offering a fire-kissed, four-course Thanksgiving tasting menu for $79/person. Dishes include cabbage baked in embers with yogurt, sumac, and lemon zest; warm green bean salad with maple bacon, mushroom, and smoked potato; smoked Diestel Farms turkey with wild mushroom stuffing; sides including charred cipollini onions; and seasonal pies for dessert.

425 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey

The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Peninsula Beverly Hills

Thanksgiving at The Belvedere is a party thanks to free-flowing Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne. Pair the bubbly with a menu of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, such as butternut squash risotto and a 12 pound roasted free-range natural turkey. This fizzy Thanksgiving meal is priced at $140+ for Adults.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Playa Provisions

Photo Credit: Playa Provisions

“Top Chef” winner Brooke Williamson and her husband Nick Roberts, is offering up a great and menu for Turkey Day at her Playa Del Rey beachside restaurant, Playa Provisions. Guests will have their choice of entrée choice in either turkey or honey mustard crusted ham, plus a variety of sides to add to their dinner including chicory salad, roasted acorn squash, and cranberry sauce, among many others. Assorted desserts include holiday classics such as pumpkin pie or cran-apple pie. In addition to adult and kid dinner menus, Playa Provisions will also be selling assorted pies for the holiday including pumpkin, bourbon pecan, caramel apple, and mashed potato cupcakes by the half or full dozen, made with vanilla cake, buttercream, vanilla fondant, and caramel.

119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey

Crossroads Kitchen

Photo Credit: Crossroads Kitchen Instagram Vegans don’t have to suffer on Thanksgiving thanks to Tal Ronnen, who serves up a variety of decadent items at his plant-based restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen. This vegan feast includes butternut squash bisque to start, an autumn chop salad, and a choice of holiday spiced lentil tempeh or scallopini. Traditional Thanksgiving accompaniments are also included, such as mashed potatoes, classic stuffing, Brussels sprouts with currants and a maple mustard glaze and sweet potato biscuits. To finish, guests can enjoy a pumpkin mousse verrine or cranberry sorbet. The 4-course prix fixe menu is available from 12pm to 5pm and priced at $75 per person.

8284 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles