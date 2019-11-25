New York’s Iconic French Bistro, Pastis, Is Back And Better Than Ever

Photo Credit: Louise Palmberg

“What’s old is new again” has never rung truer as one of New York’s most iconic destinations is back with a revival, offering a dining experience that’s better than ever before.

Pastis cemented itself as one of New York’s most sought-after destinations, located in the heart of the Meatpacking District, when it debuted in 1999. Having been a key player in putting this neighborhood on the map as one of the city’s hottest areas, Pastis continued to bring in an A-list crowd day in and day out to dine in its chic, French bistro setting, enjoying exquisite cuisine indicative of its roots.

Photo Credit: Louise Varney

In 2014, the team ended its 15-year run, shutting its doors until it most recently reopened, this time just steps away, with a revitalized look and feel, drawing in diners elated to have the New York staple back in town. Driven by Keith McNally, who took the reins on the restaurant design, and Stephen Starr, who handles the culinary aspect, the dream team executed the second birth of Pastis, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Photo Credit: Jason Varney

Keeping in theme with its roots, the space features minimalist elements signature to the restaurant, such as white subway tiles, vintage mirrors with handwritten daily specials, copper finishes, plush banquettes, a mosaic-tiled floor and a chic, French bistro-style, airy atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Jason Varney

As to be expected, the menu is nothing short of mouthwateringly delicious. Paying homage to Paris’ most beloved dishes, the menu features classics like Escargot a la Bourguignonne in a creamy, garlicky butter sauce; Herring with warm potatoes; Tuna Crudo with sauce ravigote; fresh Oysters; Steak Tartare; Salade Niçoise; and more. For mains, favorites include the return of the beloved Steak Sandwich with onions and gruyère, and a classic Cheeseburger à l’Américaine—of course, paired with crispy pomme frites. Additional signature dishes feature the Duck à l’Orange, Scallops à la Provençale and Steak Frites.

Photo Credit: Louise Varney

Pastis serves as the perfect destination for any occasion, whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. Breakfast offers traditional French dishes like Quiche Florentine and Ham, Eggs and Gruyère Crepes, with a mix of American favorites such as Eggs Benedict and Buttermilk Pancakes.

Each dish can be paired with a glass from the restaurant’s lengthy wine list, or a signature cocktail. Highlights include the Apértif Classique—Quintinye Blanc, cockerel fine and crème de pomme, or the Spritz Normand with Salers, crème de pomme, cockerel fine and champagne.

Pastis is located at 52 Gansevoort St. For more information, please visit pastisnyc.com or call 212-929-4844.