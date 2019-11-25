Iman And Zac Posen Co-Chair The 2nd Annual CARE Impact Awards

Global humanitarian organization CARE hosted its 2nd annual Impact Awards at The Mandarin Oriental ballroom in Manhattan. Co-chaired by supermodel and CARE Global Advocate, Iman, and designer Zac Posen, the event raised over $2 Million, which will directly benefit CARE’s programs around the world. Black Panther star, and founder of the philanthropic organization Love Our Girls, Danai Gurira, was one of the honorees of the evening.
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images for CARE
“As a storyteller I seek to reach strangers in a dark theater or on a screen to inspire them to think, to feel, to cry, even to laugh, but hopefully to take action,” said Gurira. “As a 74 year-humanitarian organization fighting global poverty on the ground in 100 countries, CARE is taking action every day and deserves more applause than any playwright or actor.”
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images for CARE
Wearing a gown designed by Zac Posen, made of fabric from one of CARE’s social enterprises in Bangladesh, Iman took the stage, stating, “Over the years, it’s been my privilege to work on behalf of so many different critical humanitarian causes…I’ve never before been an official member of any relief organization [other than CARE]. The reason why I’ve joined with CARE is for the distinction that sets CARE apart and above its peers: CARE passes muster with life’s ultimate arbiter: time. CARE’s 75 years of sustained humanitarian service is proof that CARE’s investment is not only unflinching and genuine, CARE’s methods work.”
Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images for CARE
The inspiring evening included a rousing rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow performed by singer-songwriter Kimberley Locke, and captivating stories from CARE’s staff, leaders and the participants in its programs from across the globe.