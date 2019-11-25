Iman And Zac Posen Co-Chair The 2nd Annual CARE Impact Awards

Wearing a gown designed by Zac Posen, made of fabric from one of CARE’s social enterprises in Bangladesh, Iman took the stage, stating, “Over the years, it’s been my privilege to work on behalf of so many different critical humanitarian causes…I’ve never before been an official member of any relief organization [other than CARE]. The reason why I’ve joined with CARE is for the distinction that sets CARE apart and above its peers: CARE passes muster with life’s ultimate arbiter: time. CARE’s 75 years of sustained humanitarian service is proof that CARE’s investment is not only unflinching and genuine, CARE’s methods work.”