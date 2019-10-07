Groot Hospitality Debuts Brand-New Hot Spot, Papi Steak To Miami

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Groot Hospitality has done it again, as they debut the brand’s newest gem—Papi Steak—in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood. The sexy, intimate steakhouse pays homage to its signature dish—the ‘Papi Steak,’ made famous by David ‘Papi’ Einhorn. The all-kosher steak first made its debut at Groot Hospitality’s original eatery, Komodo, in Downtown Miami. After gaining a cult-following and unanimous adoration for the dish, Groot Hospitality Founder David Grutman and Einhorn teamed up to dedicate the brand’s next venture to the acclaimed steak dish.

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Thus, Papi Steak was born, bringing forth an exclusive, intimate dining destination in one of Miami’s most coveted neighborhoods, with a mouth-watering menu that delivers something for each discerning palette. The 93-seat restaurant is set inside a dark and windowless interior, flanked by gorgeous colors of vibrant red velvet seating, hardwood tables and an exotic floral print set against black walls that give the space the perfect amount of color. The strikingly beautiful concept was the brainchild of both Grutman and renowned design team ICrave, who brought his vision of the glamorous Hollywood Golden Age to life. Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

As with all Groot Hospitality locations, the restaurant has instantly become a scene-to-be-seen with food, beverages and service that justify the eatery’s in-demand status as one of the hottest restaurants of the moment. It’s already dubbed a celebrity hot spot—indicative of its soft opening, which drew in the likes of Drake, French Montana and Fat Joe. And for good reason—it’s not only one of Miami’s newest and sexiest restaurants with a unique atmosphere that is hard to rival—but each dish is better than the next.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Of course, the namesake Papi Steak is a must-try menu item served simply with rock salt and dressed in its “secret sauce”—100-percent kosher-style—but the rest of the menu is equally as standout. Highlights include the homemade latkes served with sour cream and a sweet apple sauce topping; melt-in-your-mouth wagyu pastrami (which is a unanimous crowd-favorite); chicken schnitzel; mac-n-cheese; corn pudding; and the Alec Monopoly-inspired “Monop Potato”—a decadent baked potato covered in caviar.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Other favorites include their take on the classic steakhouse-favorite Caesar Salad with bacon, egg yolk and parmesan frico; as well as the delicately-balanced Hamachi Crudo with citrus ponzu, crispy shallot and sesame. And for the non-meat eaters, there’s still plenty to delight in—from the generous serving of warm, soft Jumbo prawn dressed simply with white wine, lemon and parsley; to the decadent Main Lobster with mushroom duxelle and brandy; or the PB&J Uni Toast atop challah bread; the steakhouse proves that it can shine in any genre of cuisine with a uniquely delicious and expertly-curated menu.

Aside from the decadent menu, the steakhouse also boasts an impressive wine and cocktail list to complement the meal, offering 150 different wines and 12 specialty cocktails.

Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

While Grutman boasts an incredible lineup of successful eateries and nightlife destinations throughout the Magic City, this concept is a special token for Einhorn, allowing him to showcase his roots and introduce some of his most cherished recipes to Miami.

“I’ve always loved sharing and making food for my friends and family,” Brooklyn, NY-bred Einhorn shares. “We’re so excited to bring Papi Steak to South Beach. The food and the vibe are out of this world.”

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Grutman is equally as proud of the concept. “At Papi Steak we aren’t trying to be just another steakhouse in Miami Beach. We are taking our unique menu and pairing it with one of the best-designed dining rooms in Miami. I pulled out all the stops with Papi Steak. Working with ICrave on the design and Candice Kaye on the custom drawn wall finishes and smokey mirrors—they perfectly captured the energy we wanted to create,” said Grutman.

Papi Steak is officially open for business, located at 736 1st Street for dinner Sunday through Wednesday from 6-11 p.m. From Thursday-Sunday, it’s open from 6 p.m., with the last seating at midnight.