To celebrate its tenth anniversary in Los Angeles, Veuve Clicquot welcomed more than 7,500 Angelenos, celebrities and polo-enthusiasts to the Will Rogers State Historic Park to enjoy the highly anticipated Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. The glamorous crowd enjoyed a day of polo-watching, picnicking and champagne-sipping in support of the event’s longstanding beneficiary, Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Photo Credit: BFAAlways a star-studded event, this anniversary-edition Classic was attended by more talent than ever, including Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Regina Hall, Mandy Moore, Kaley Cuoco, Christina Hendricks, Rachel Bilson, Busy Philipps, Ali Larter, Lea Michele, Anna Camp, Candace Cameron Bure, Garcelle Beauvais, Mae Whitman, Rachel Zoe,Justin Hartley, Karen Gillan, Wilmer Valderrama, Lake Bell, Sydelle Noel, Jaime King, Camilla Belle, Jake Borelli, Aja Naomi King, Alex and Maia Shibutani, Louise Roe, Kilo Kish, Brad Goreski and many more.

Photo Credit: BFASpectators enjoyed a fast-paced match watching Team Veuve Clicquot, captained by world renowned polo player Nacho Figueras, take on Team Will Rogers, captained by Mariano Fassetta. Nacho played alongside his wife, Delfina Blaquier, who was deemed Most Valuable Player, and brought Team Veuve Clicquot a victory. Other highlights from the day included The University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band’s performance of the National Anthem and divot stomp celebration, music by DJ2GAYTHER, and the ceremonial ball toss thrown in by event veteran Rachel Zoe.

Known as one of the most glamorous and stylish daytime events of the season, celebrities and guests at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles stepped out to enjoy the beautiful day wearing “Pretty Woman”-inspired polka dots (which even the “Pretty Woman” herself, Roberts, wore), embellished headbands, divot friendly footwear, wide brimmed hats, chic printed sets, and more.

For the first time ever, the champagne brand introduced the exclusive La Grande Dame Garden where guests enjoyed Veuve Clicquot’s prestige cuvées La Grande Dame 2008 and La Grande Dame Rosé 2008, bottle service, a gourmet champagne lunch, and luxe seating with prime field-side views. Back by popular demand, Veuve Clicquot also offered polo-enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy the match from the Rosé Garden, an exclusive viewing area where guests enjoyed exceptional views of the action on the field, Veuve Clicquot Non-Vintage Rosé, and a gourmet lunch by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Guests also sipped Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé. This year’s two specialty cocktail combinations featured Rich paired with cucumber and Rich Rosé with a lime twist. As a complement to Yellow Label, Rosé, Rich and Rich Rosé champagnes, guests indulged in fare from some of the best food trucks in Los Angeles, including Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Green Truck, Made in Brooklyn NY Pizza and more. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot also partnered with popular cupcake bakery Sprinkles to surprise guests with complimentary mini cupcakes.

Off the polo field, Veuve Clicquot executed a full takeover of Los Angeles in the week leading up to the event, complete with an exclusive spa and hotel offerings in Los Angeles, and partnerships with local florist SEED floral and LA-based nail salon Olive & June, who created Veuve Clicquot-inspired floral arrangements and nail art designs, respectively.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was established in New York in 2008 and Los Angeles in 2010. Drawing inspiration from polo’s global presence with its rich culture and heritage, Veuve Clicquot continues to support the sport in the U.S.

