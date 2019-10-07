Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life

Julia Roberts Steps Out In “Pretty Woman”-Inspired Polka Dots At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Justin Hartley, Julia Roberts and Mandy Moore

Photo Credit: BFA

To celebrate its tenth anniversary in Los Angeles, Veuve Clicquot welcomed more than 7,500 Angelenos, celebrities and polo-enthusiasts to the Will Rogers State Historic Park to enjoy the highly anticipated Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. The glamorous crowd enjoyed a day of polo-watching, picnicking and champagne-sipping in support of the event’s longstanding beneficiary, Will Rogers State Historic Park. 

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Kirsten Dunst

Photo Credit: BFAAlways a star-studded event, this anniversary-edition Classic was attended by more talent than ever, including Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Regina Hall, Mandy Moore, Kaley Cuoco, Christina Hendricks, Rachel Bilson, Busy Philipps, Ali Larter, Lea Michele, Anna Camp, Candace Cameron Bure, Garcelle Beauvais, Mae Whitman, Rachel Zoe,Justin Hartley, Karen Gillan, Wilmer Valderrama, Lake Bell, Sydelle Noel, Jaime King, Camilla Belle, Jake Borelli, Aja Naomi King, Alex and Maia Shibutani, Louise Roe, Kilo Kish, Brad Goreski and many more.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta

Photo Credit: BFASpectators enjoyed a fast-paced match watching Team Veuve Clicquot, captained by world renowned polo player Nacho Figueras, take on Team Will Rogers, captained by Mariano Fassetta. Nacho played alongside his wife, Delfina Blaquier, who was deemed Most Valuable Player, and brought Team Veuve Clicquot a victory. Other highlights from the day included The University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band’s performance of the National Anthem and divot stomp celebration, music by DJ2GAYTHER, and the ceremonial ball toss thrown in by event veteran Rachel Zoe.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Rachel Bilson

Known as one of the most glamorous and stylish daytime events of the season, celebrities and guests at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles stepped out to enjoy the beautiful day wearing “Pretty Woman”-inspired polka dots (which even the “Pretty Woman” herself, Roberts, wore), embellished headbands, divot friendly footwear, wide brimmed hats, chic printed sets, and more.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Kaley Cuoco, Brad Goreski and Lea Michele

For the first time ever, the champagne brand introduced the exclusive La Grande Dame Garden where guests enjoyed Veuve Clicquot’s prestige cuvées La Grande Dame 2008 and La Grande Dame Rosé 2008, bottle service, a gourmet champagne lunch, and luxe seating with prime field-side views. Back by popular demand, Veuve Clicquot also offered polo-enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy the match from the Rosé Garden, an exclusive viewing area where guests enjoyed exceptional views of the action on the field, Veuve Clicquot Non-Vintage Rosé, and a gourmet lunch by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Kilo Kish, Santigold and Lake Bell

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests also sipped Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé. This year’s two specialty cocktail combinations featured Rich paired with cucumber and Rich Rosé with a lime twist. As a complement to Yellow Label, Rosé, Rich and Rich Rosé champagnes, guests indulged in fare from some of the best food trucks in Los Angeles, including Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Green Truck, Made in Brooklyn NY Pizza and more. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot also partnered with popular cupcake bakery Sprinkles to surprise guests with complimentary mini cupcakes.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Rachel Zoe throws out the ceremonial ball toss

Photo Credit: BFA

Off the polo field, Veuve Clicquot executed a full takeover of Los Angeles in the week leading up to the event, complete with an exclusive spa and hotel offerings in Los Angeles, and partnerships with local florist SEED floral and LA-based nail salon Olive & June, who created Veuve Clicquot-inspired floral arrangements and nail art designs, respectively.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was established in New York in 2008 and Los Angeles in 2010. Drawing inspiration from polo’s global presence with its rich culture and heritage, Veuve Clicquot continues to support the sport in the U.S.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles
Camilla Belle

Photo Credit: BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
hailey bieber justin bieber
Celebrities
October 7, 2019
Hailey Bieber Finally Unveils Her Breathtaking Off-White Wedding Dress
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Julia Roberts
Celebrities
October 7, 2019
Julia Roberts Is The New Face Of Verona-Based Leg Wear Brand, Calzedonia
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Fall
City Guide
October 7, 2019
Five Rooftop Bars You Can Still Enjoy In The Fall
By Natasha Bazika
Papi Steak
City Guide
October 7, 2019
Groot Hospitality Debuts Brand-New Hot Spot, Papi Steak To Miami
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader