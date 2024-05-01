BUILDING EMPIRES. Bill Beynon’s journey began in northern West Virginia, where he initially worked for a national insurance company while attending college. After graduating, he moved to Pittsburgh, where he served as the director of estate planning for a corporate benefits firm, refining his financial management skills. In 1998, Bill made a pivotal move to Naples, where he co-founded Capital Wealth Advisors. Since its establishment, Capital Wealth Advisors has undergone remarkable expansion across its asset management, risk management, and family office divisions. Boasting a team of over 60 professionals spread across offices in Naples, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Cary, North Carolina, the firm has garnered national acclaim for its outstanding contributions.

Meanwhile, Nena, originally from Grafton, West Virginia, pursued a career in education. She taught elementary school before also relocating to Naples. It was in West Virginia where their paths first crossed, thanks to mutual friends. This chance meeting marked the beginning of their journey together as a power couple, both personally and professionally, as they embarked on a shared path of growth and community impact.

A GIVING HEART. Philanthropy is at the core of the Beynon’s identity. Over the years, Bill has been actively involved in several nonprofits, channeling his passion for service into five key areas: children, education, hunger, veterans’ support, and cancer research. At the forefront of their philanthropic endeavors is their unwavering dedication to the Naples Children and Education Foundation (NCEF), where they serve as active trustees. Their involvement extends beyond mere participation; they’ve co-chaired the prestigious Naples Winter Wine Festival, an event that epitomizes the spirit of giving. Bill’s role on the board of directors and the grant committee underscores their commitment to supporting the holistic development of children in Collier County. “The true measure of our success lies in the impact we make on the lives of others. Through our philanthropic efforts, we strive to create a community where every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” Bill shares.

The Beynon’s philanthropic journey also intersects with organizations like Champions for Learning and the Take Stock in Children Program, where they’ve formed meaningful relationships with mentees and witnessed firsthand the transformative power of education. Additionally, their experience with cancer hitting close to home prompted them to focus on cancer research, particularly through the American Cancer Society’s Laureate Society. Their dedication to supporting families in need is evident through initiatives like the Thanksgiving Turkey Drop at St. Matthew’s House, where thousands of families are fed each year, and their involvement in veterans’ care through organizations like Home Base and the Warrior Health Foundation.

For Nena, children hold a special place in her heart, reflected in her active involvement with organizations like Grace Place, NCEF, and Champions for Learning. As an elder at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church and a member of the PTO board at Pine Ridge Middle School, she’s deeply entrenched in community initiatives aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation.

FINDING PARADISE. For Bill, serendipity led him to Naples—a city he now calls home with affection. “Luck played a significant role,” he reflects. “I was recruited to join a financial and estate planning firm here in the late ‘90s while living in Pittsburgh. Despite knowing little about Naples, I made the leap, drawn by the promise of warmer weather and a change of scenery.” Upon arrival, Bill found himself captivated by more than just the picturesque landscapes. “The community’s warmth and generosity struck a chord,” he recalls fondly. “Naples’ people and culture are its true treasures, defining its unique charm.”

Nena’s journey to Naples followed a similar trajectory, albeit with a touch of familiarity. “After visiting for three consecutive summers, I officially moved here after marrying Bill in 2001,” she shares. “Over the past 23 years, Naples has become synonymous with home—a place filled with kind-hearted and benevolent individuals.”

FAMILY FIRST. Maintaining equilibrium amidst bustling careers, parenting duties, and philanthropic engagements is a daily endeavor. With Bill at the helm of a thriving company and both committed to giving back to their community, organization is their lifeline. “Life balance is crucial,” Bill stresses. “We rely on meticulous scheduling to manage our various responsibilities effectively.” Yet, despite their best efforts, they admit that finding equilibrium remains their biggest challenge. With support from their CWA team and family, they navigate their roles with grace. Open communication, especially with their daughter, is key. “We involve her in our philanthropic projects,” Bill explains. “Her enthusiasm for community initiatives is truly inspiring.”

For Nena, balancing career, philanthropy, and family involves careful planning and occasional delegation. “It’s a balancing act,” she admits.

Despite Bill’s frequent travel for business, family time remains non- negotiable. “Being there for our family is paramount,” he emphasizes. “It’s about making deliberate choices to prioritize what matters most.”

In their journey, planning and organization serve as guiding principles, enabling them to navigate life’s complexities with purpose and poise. As they continue to weave together their professional endeavors, family life, and philanthropic pursuits, the Beynon’s exemplify the profound impact of intentionality and commitment in achieving a harmonious and fulfilling life.

A LOVE NOTE TO OTHERS. For couples aspiring to achieve both personal fulfillment and professional success, the Beynon’s offer sage advice. Bill encourages seizing the abundant opportunities Naples offers, professionally and philanthropically, while Nena emphasizes cherishing the present, embracing the diverse community, and pursuing passions with dedication.