Papi Steak Makes It Rain For JLo At Hustlers Dinner

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

JLo spent the day, uh, hustling, visiting movie theaters and surprising fans at select screenings of the well-reviewed Hustlers, about which The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday said, “is a funny, naughty, entertaining kick in the pants.”

The soonish-to-be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez kept it casual in a light trench coat (inspiring many stripper-themed jokes no doubt), white tank and jeans, while repping her hometown Bronx Bombers in a NY Yankees Gucci, of course, baseball hat. The busy 50-year-old was without her fiancé, but with longtime manager Benny Medina and a friend.

Following dinner, Grutman surprised her with a five-tiered stripper-themed cake, from which, nothing or nobody jumped out other than a huge smile on Lopez’s face.