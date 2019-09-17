Papi Steak Makes It Rain For JLo At Hustlers Dinner

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com
Jennifer Lopez has had a busy week/end. After jetting home from the Toronto Film Festival and a surprise appearance at The Landmark theater at Merrick Park Thursday, she celebrated the release of her new movie Hustlers at Miami Beach meatery Papi Steak, the latest offering from hospitality honcho David Grutman.
JLo spent the day, uh, hustling, visiting movie theaters and surprising fans at select screenings of the well-reviewed Hustlers, about which The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday said, “is a funny, naughty, entertaining kick in the pants.”
The soonish-to-be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez kept it casual in a light trench coat (inspiring many stripper-themed jokes no doubt), white tank and jeans, while repping her hometown Bronx Bombers in a NY Yankees Gucci, of course, baseball hat. The busy 50-year-old was without her fiancé, but with longtime manager Benny Medina and a friend.
Following dinner, Grutman surprised her with a five-tiered stripper-themed cake, from which, nothing or nobody jumped out other than a huge smile on Lopez’s face.
