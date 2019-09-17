Sofia Symonds
Feature Stories
The Life Of Model, Actress And Influencer Sofia Symonds And What’s Next For Her
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album

Papi Steak Makes It Rain For JLo At Hustlers Dinner

Celebrities, News

It’s JLo’s world, we just live in it.

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy week/end. After jetting home from the Toronto Film Festival and a surprise appearance at The Landmark theater at Merrick Park Thursday, she celebrated the release of her new movie Hustlers at Miami Beach meatery Papi Steak, the latest offering from hospitality honcho David Grutman.
JLo spent the day, uh, hustling, visiting movie theaters and surprising fans at select screenings of the well-reviewed Hustlers, about which The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday said, “is a funny, naughty, entertaining kick in the pants.”
The soonish-to-be Mrs. Alex Rodriguez kept it casual in a light trench coat (inspiring many stripper-themed jokes no doubt), white tank and jeans, while repping her hometown Bronx Bombers in a NY Yankees Gucci, of course, baseball hat. The busy 50-year-old was without her fiancé, but with longtime manager Benny Medina and a friend.
Following dinner, Grutman surprised her with a five-tiered stripper-themed cake, from which, nothing or nobody jumped out other than a huge smile on Lopez’s face.
Jennifer Lopez hustles on in to Papi Steak

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Aye, Papi! JLo en route into Papi Steak
Making it rain

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
September 18, 2019
Supermodel Josephine Skriver Shares Her Favorite Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Moment
By Kellie Speed
Ferrari Trento
Celebrities
September 18, 2019
How Ferrari Trento President Matteo Lunelli Plans On Bringing The Italian Art Of Living To The 2019 Emmys
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
September 18, 2019
Miami’s Ultimate Secret Omakase Den, Hiden, Debuts New Chef + Enticing Seasonal Menu
By Paige Mastrandrea
Fall
City Guide
September 18, 2019
Six New York Restaurant Openings We Can’t Wait To Try This Fall
By Natasha Bazika
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader