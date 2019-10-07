Since recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Odile, the country is having a renaissance. Here are its newest and hottest hotel openings, plus a few renovations, to put on your vacation radar.

MONTAGE LOS CABOS

Photo Credit: Montage Los Cabos

The Orange County-based Montage brand could not have picked a better location for its first international property. This serene, 39-acre estate is dotted by agave and saguaros, with the Twin Dolphin community on the “Golden Corridor” between Cabos San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. Overlooking Santa Maria Bay, the picture-perfect paradise is one of the only hotels where you can literally walk into the ocean—a huge draw considering that swimming is difficult for even the best swimmers in this part of Mexico. But this haute hotel offers much more than amazing ocean views and direct beach access: all 122 guest rooms, suites and casas have terraces with daybeds and dining areas, as well as glorious outdoor showers. The property stays true to its surroundings with an upscale Mexican vibe, enhanced by a palette of natural desert tones. And for those who want more than to sit poolside (at one of its three pools) or frolic in the ocean, there are a plethora of fitness offerings, including two tennis courts and access to the Fred Couples Signature Golf Course. Last but not least, be sure to book an appointment at the divine Spa Montage, an oasis inspired by the traditional Mexican folklore surrounding the Tree of Life, and the Torote tree that graces the resort’s entrance. The property even has its own resident shaman. How’s that for upscale?

Tourist Corridor, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

FOUR SEASONS RESORT LOS CABOS AT COSTA PALMAS

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Los Cabos

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains on the East Cape of the Baja California Peninsula, the luxurious 1,000-acre Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas stretches along two miles of swimmable white sand beach. It is both private and ultra-exclusive in the East Cape community that was once a haven for Hollywood celebrities. The contemporary design from Guerin Glass Architects seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living throughout its 141 guest rooms (including 23 suites), all of which have private terraces and views of the Sea of Cortez. Native landscaping and layers of metal, wood, glass, plaster and stone textures contrast with vibrant local art to create an elemental luxury that feels warm and modern. Even the hotel’s airy, sunlit bathrooms are spectacular, thanks to sea views and free-standing, oversized tubs; the first-floor rooms also feature outdoor showers and private plunge pools. Additionally, guests can expect such dining options as Estiatorio Milos, chef Costas Spiliadis’ famed Mediterranean seafood empire, as well as 18 acres of organic farms and orchards, a spa and wellness center, a Robert Trent Jones II 18-hole golf course, a sports complex, and—its most glamorous offering—a private marina, a unique first for the Four Seasons brand.

Eureka-Buenavista, 23570 La Ribera, B.C.S.

LE BLANC SPA LOS CABOS

Photo Credit: Le Blanc Spa Los Cabos

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos is that rare beast that is both an all-inclusive and a five-star resort. This opulent beachfront property on the Baja peninsula features both tradition and over-the-top amenities, lending a classic-meets-modern vibe. Guests can expect well-appointed designer suites; a 3,961-square-foot fitness and wellness center with a spinning studio, juice bars, four plunge pools and gourmet specialty cuisine; personal butler service; nightly aromatherapy; a pillow menu; CHI-branded blow dryers, CHI flatirons and Bvlgari personal products in each room; plus in-suite minibars stocked with top-shelf spirits, snacks, high definition flat screen Smart TVs and gourmet Lavazza coffee makers. When you factor in the ridiculously relaxing Pericu Massage—a four-hand ritual derived from the history of the region’s ancient natives, the Pericu Tribe—is on the menu at its award-winning, 29,000-square-foot full-service Blanc Spa (which also features a hydrotherapy area, hot and cold plunge pools, a sauna, an herbal steam room, chromotherapy and an ice room), well, you may never want to leave. There’s really no incentive when everything you could dream of is right at your fingertips.

Cabo San Lucas, Tourist Corridor, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S.

CHABLÉ MAROMA

Photo Credit: Hotel Chable Maroma

Chablé Maroma seeks to redefine wellness in the sought-out coast of Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Just over an hour drive north of Tulum, this Leading Hotels of the World member—situated on a private stretch of beach where the tropical jungle meets the sea—pays homage to the Mayan culture and history, while celebrating its ancient rituals. The property took almost four years to complete and was designed to emphasize a connection with nature: each of the 70 ‘hideaway’ villas include a sprawling deck with private plunge pool and indoor/outdoor rain showers. They were also created to resemble traditional homes of the Mayan nobility, with regional materials from Xucun stone, marble and Galarza quarried stone (accented with pieces made by Mexican artisans and palm weavings from Ayotzinapa) used for a sense of authenticity. The glass walls, particularly in the bathroom, draw you closer to nature without sacrificing privacy. And make sure to check out the spa, which incorporates Mayan mysticism, rituals and shamanism into its spa journeys, as well as a traditional Temazcal ceremony—an ancient purification practice meaning ‘steam house’. Guests who book this tropical paradise are also treated to a plethora of activities, including agave spirit tastings, catamaran sails, cenote diving, cooking classes, scuba diving (with certification, if necessary), guided hydrotherapy, horseback riding, kayaking and paddle boarding, kitesurfing, and snorkel reef tours.

Carretera Federal 307 KM 51, Manzana 2, Lote 601 Ejido Norte, Solidaridad 77712

NOBU HOTEL LOS CABOS

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The newest Nobu hotel in the upscale empire, created by world-famous Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper (opening this November), is a is a sensory delight. Visually, the 200-room property on the southernmost tip of the Baja peninsula has all the minimalist Japanese markings of the brand’s previously-opened 11 locations. However, here, it also pays homage to its environment with locally sourced, natural Mexican materials and finishes for the perfect fusion of architectural elegance and laid-back glamour. Guests are intriguingly offered more culinary options beyond its signature Nobu restaurant, decorated with golden cherry blossoms, washi paper art and traditional lanterns: Pacific Restaurant, a fine dining Mexican concept with taco and mezcal pairings; Playabar, a snack bar located in its Cortez pool; light bites and handcrafted cocktails at the see-and-be-seen Nobu Café; and Malibu Farm, which offers sustainable, fresh food straight out of Southern California. And all restaurants will utilize an on-site culinary garden. It’s the extra touches that make Nobu hotels stand out, including teak soaking tubs, traditional in-room Japanese tea sets, locally sourced artwork, Nobu beds, Natura Bissé bathroom amenities and in-room yoga mats—perfect for a sunrise practice on the beach. With a 13,691-square-foot spa featuring a salon, an outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, hot tub, outdoor shower, steam and sauna, spinning pools, four super cabanas (equipped with a full bathroom, day bed, living area and TV), plus a golf course designed by Tiger Woods and Davis Love III, you might just stay forever.

Polígono 1. Fracción D. Fraccionamiento Diamante. Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. C.P. 23473

SOFITEL MEXICO CITY REFORMA

Photo Credit: Sofitel Mexico City

After more than a decade since the last opening of a luxury hotel in Mexico City, the new Sofitel Mexico City Reforma opens its doors in October, making it the first luxury hotel in the city that is French-branded, while it was at it. Due to its prime location right in the corner of Rio Danubio and Paseo de la Reforma, the stylish spot also has some of the best views in Mexico City, including The Angel of Independence (Monumento a la Independencia) and the Chapultepec Castle (Castillo de Chapultepec). But out of all the 275 rooms and suites, we would pick the outstanding Imperial Suite. At over 3,000 square feet, this artistic urban oasis offers panoramic views of the city that can be viewed from the room itself or—even better—from the Jacuzzi on its terrace. Additional hotel highlights include a rooftop bar that screams ‘hot spot’, a swimming pool, and the brand’s Sofitel Fitness room with sauna.

Av. Paseo de la Reforma 297, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX

ZADÚN, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE

Photo Credit: Zadún Reserve

The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico takes its name from the Spanish word ‘dunas’, a nod to the dunes that the resort is nestled amidst—which is just one of the natural features guests will experience. Others include panoramas of the dramatic San José del Cabo coastline in the coastal haven of Puerto Los Cabos and breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez. Zadún offers 115 elegantly-appointed guest rooms and suites, many of which offer a private plunge pool and terrace, within 42 two-story villas. VIPs should book the property’s signature Grand Reserve Villa, which—like the rest of the hotel—offers a modern expression of Mexican design that showcases the talent of handcrafters from culture-rich areas throughout Oaxaca, Yucatán, Campeche, Mexico City, Jalisco, and Puebla. It features 5,930 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, five lounges, a pool, Jacuzzi, private kitchen, gym, living room, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. All guests, however, receive their own private attendant. Another of its offerings is a choice of four food and beverage venues: a Latin American grill, a Mexican-street-food experience, an adults-only outlet and an agave bar serving handcrafted cocktails. Guests also have access to the Spa Alkemia, which focuses on customized, locally inspired treatments, as well as direct access to the sprawling Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course, adjacent to the hotel.

Puerto Los Cabos, San Jose del Cabo, 23403

L’ÔTEL AT DÔCE18 CONCEPT HOUSE

Photo Credit: L´Ôtel at Dôce18 Concept House

L’Ôtel at Dôce18 Concept House is a chic getaway just steps away from San Miguel de Allende’s main court. This boutique design hotel is small and exclusive: there are only 10 suites, all using white as the general theme but each one decorated with one-of-a-kind statement pieces. Its Grand Room is the biggest standout, representing curiosities and treasures of the creative world. In the hotel lobby, one can find a collection of works by Pedro Freideberg—a Mexican artist and designer known for his surrealist pieces full of religious and ancient lines, colors and symbols— including the famous “Hand’s Chair.” Overall, the space serves as a reception, bar, art gallery and showcase of unusual objects. Other unique touches include a peculiar elevator, which has doors covered in gold leaf; the pool terrace, covered with black and white paste floors that form a large-scale chess board; and artwork hung throughout, courtesy of Mexican photographers Cynthia Araf and Rafael de la Lastra, and Mexican plastics artist Marisa Boullosa. And if that wasn’t enough, this amazing hotel is also eco-friendly, with its own solar energy system to supply hotel needs, its own on-site garden, and its internal water filtration (thanks to some sophisticated equipment). Daring to be different and succeeding is more than just a concept here—it’s a reality.

Calle Relox 18, Colonia Centro, 33770, San Miguel de Allende, GTO

HOTEL AMPARO

Photo Credit: LGM Studio

If you’re looking for luxury and intimacy, Hotel Amparo is the stay for you. The boutique space—housed in a 300-year-old building that once served as the mayor’s private residence—is conveniently situated in the heart of historic San Miguel de Allende. It offers travelers an intimate retreat with a global feel, thanks to mid-century furnishings from countries like France, India and Denmark, culminating in a laid-back and homey vibe (think of it as your cool friend’s house, but nicer). The overall goal of the hotel’s aesthetic was actually to remove some of the expected Mexican influences and make it feel more international—unlike most Mexican resorts, which seek to preserve the local culture and showcase the city as the influential hub it has become. The only deviation from this is the nod to San Miguel-based artists, who contributed much of the hotel’s artwork: two of Lucas Rise’s custom painted murals are prominently featured, Pedro Friedeberg’s framed personal notes adorn the walls, handmade papier-mâché Grecian-style urns from the nearby organic market are used throughout the property, and Beatriz Cota’s canvas piece is hung in the Amparo Suite. Other offerings at this exclusive haute hotel—with just five guest suites—include a high-end coffee bar featuring San Miguel’s first and only La Marzocco espresso machine and a rooftop wine bar with a focus on small French producers.

Mesones 3, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende

VICEROY LOS CABOS

Photo Credit: Viceroy Los Cabos

The essence of water is the theme throughout the Viceroy Los Cabos—which is fitting, considering that the beachfront hotel (located in the Zona Hotelera near the town of San José del Cabo) faces the Sea of Cortez. As conceived by architect Miguel Angel Aragonés, the Los Angeles-based Viceroy Hotel Group’s 15th worldwide property has been designed to resemble boxes floating on water. Its aqua-centric ambiance continues upon arrival through a sculpted iron portal and artisan wooden door, where guests are greeted by the sound of water. Lobby interiors have transformed the property—formerly Hotel Mar Adentro—from stark white to feature a warm color palette of blue and natural sand tones as inspired by the Los Cabos desert and sea. Some completely new features to the resort are a beachfront pool and bar, dining venues that reflect the culture and flavors of Baja—including the standout Nido restaurant, which appears to float on water due to its elevated walkways—and a state-of-the-art fitness center curated by Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Guests will also find a cinema room, Natura Bissé and ROIL in-room amenities, Shiller water bikes, a spa (with both a beauty bar and an ice fountain), as well as a game room. Even better, the resort offers one-of-kind experiential activities for its guests: surf lessons with a local pro, a fishing trip with the hotel’s chef, scuba diving with underwater photography, fluorescent night dives, and custom tequila-making classes.

Paseo Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S

OPENING SOON

SUSURROS DEL CORAZÓN

Photo Credit: SUSURROS DEL CORAZÓN

Literally translated, Susurros del Corazón, the Auberge Resort Collection’s third Mexican property, means ‘whispers of the heart.’ It’s an apt name, given how romantic this Punta de Mita locale is. The hotel, which will be comprised of 30 residences and 59 guest suites, is located on 33 lush, rolling acres overlooking the Bay of Banderas on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, surrounded by tropical jungle and pristine white sand beaches. Guests and homeowners will have access to signature Auberge amenities such as four restaurants, three pools, a 3,000-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio and a spa featuring treatments inspired by the healing properties of the surrounding Riviera Nayarit region as well as the local culture. Book your stay when this haute hotel opens in 2020.