Here’s What Celebs Are Ordering At These Iconic NYC Restaurants

New York City is home to over 24,000 restaurants, and that’s just in Manhattan. Out of those couple of thousand, there are certain restaurants considered iconic, and they include favorites such as Phillipe Chow, Dos Caminos, Tavern on the Green and more. What you probably didn’t know is there are certain celebrities who frequent these spots, and we have the scoop on what they’re ordering.

Phillipe Chow

Located between Madison Ave. and Park Ave., Phillipe Chow has been drawing in a star-studded crowd for nearly 15 years with its sophisticated Beijing-style cuisine—and of course, glamorous clientele. When Rihanna’s in town for NYFW, a performance or hosting her own Diamond Ball, she orders the Salt & Pepper Calamari (wok-fried, garlic, scallion and dried red chili,) along with the Chilean Sea Bass. As for Cardi B, the rapper’s go-to dishes include the infamous Chicken Satay, Nine Seasons Spicy Prawns and House Fried Rice. When in town playing the Knicks or Lakers, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and James Harden like to chow down on some Salt & Pepper Lobster and Chicken Satays.

Tavern On The Green

This restored Central Park icon serves up American fare in an elegant setting with courtyard and garden seating. This is what probably draws grammy-nominated singer, Bebe Rexha in for a Sunday brunch. Her go-to is the classic steak and eggs. As for Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé, Wells Adams, they prefer to chow down on the Tavern Burger, which is topped with American cheese and Dill Pickle served with Salt & Vinegar Chips.

Dos Caminos

Rumored to have the best Mexican food in the city, Dos Caminos has several locations spread throughout Midtown, Chelsea and SoHo. Dynamic celebrity couple, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez enjoy grabbing a quick lunch bite, with A-Rod’s go-to being a steak and chicken burrito.

Strip House

This iconic New York steakhouse offers high-end steaks and cocktails in a bordello setting. As a regular at Strip House Jennifer Lawrence often dines with fiancé, Cooke Maroney, at the downtown location sharing Bone-In New York Strip with various side dishes including mac & cheese, haricot verts, and the restaurants signature goose fat potatoes.

Blue Fin In Times Square

Perfect for pre and post-theater, Blue Fin is an upscale seafood and sushi restaurant encased in a trendy setting with a glass-enclosed bar. Influential BFFs, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been seen sharing the signature Truffle Rainbow Roll and Truffle Steak Fries. You get a fry, you get a fry— everybody gets fries.