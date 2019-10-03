Celebrated as “A thrilling saga about stardom and genius” by Esquire, the new HBO documentary, Maradona, debuted on the first of October. Viewers were taken through the early life and career of Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His first twenty-three years were summarized in the first five minutes of the film. The rest of the two-hour documentary focused more on the ups and downs in the footballer’s life while playing for Napoli.

Photo Credit: Francisco Navas of The Guardian



Before its televised premiere in the U.S., a screening of the HBO documentary, Maradona, was shown to the sports and entertainment elite of Miami at the beautiful Pérez Art Museum. After the screening, guests took part in a 15 minute Q&A conducted by Melissa Ortiz, an American-born Colombian Olympic and professional footballer who plays for the Colombia national team, and Fernando Signorini, Diego Maradona’s personal trainer. Signorini told spirit-filled insights and personal stories of Maradona as questions were answered. Many iconic Hispanic sports announcers and soccer players like Carlos ‘Pezcadito’ Ruiz, Andres Cantor, Sammy Sadovnik, and Eduardo Biscayart, were present for the screening. Each one left the screening impressed, emotional and wanting more.

Photo Credit: Mel Hope

Photo Credit: Mel Hope



Photo Credit: Mel Hope

Photo Credit: Mel Hope

Photo Credit: Mel Hope

Photo Credit: Mel Hope